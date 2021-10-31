Pretrial publicity turns a spotlight on longtime Kenosha County Judge Bruce Schroeder

A headline in the satirical newspaper The Onion — “Judge Mandates Prosecutors Only Refer to Kyle Rittenhouse as Hero” — captured the flavor of the online outcry over recent judicial rulings in the case.

In the case of The Onion, the headline was a joke. But it reflected the firestorm of criticism that followed the decisions by Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder at a pretrial hearing last week.

At the Oct. 25 hearing, Schroeder ruled against the prosecution in a series of motions, including one in which Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger asked that defense attorneys be barred from referring to the three men shot in the case as “rioters” or “looters.” Binger said his request was in line with Schroeder’s long-standing policy of blocking the state from calling people “victims” during the course of a trial.

Schroeder said he would not decide in advance to restrain the defense from using the description of rioter or looter during closing arguments if evidence presented at trial supports that. That ruling quickly became simplified by outraged commenters to something like “judge says men shot can’t be called victims but can be called rioters.”

Dean of Wisconsin judges

Schroeder is the longest-serving judge in Wisconsin, presiding over cases in Kenosha County since 1983. During a recent hearing he said he believes he has presided over more homicide trials than any judge in the state.

He is known locally for speaking his mind in the courtroom, and for giving defendants stern, and sometimes painful to listen to, lectures during sentencing.

But attorneys who have regularly appeared in his courtroom say the recent criticism of the judge is off-base, some saying that his decisions on motions in the Rittenhouse case reflect Schroeder’s focus on making sure defendants can present their case at trial.

Kenosha-based defense attorney Terry Rose has been practicing law for 54 years, spending more time than any other lawyer in Schroeder’s courtroom. “I think he’s very fair during the course of a trial and allows a criminal defendant to present his case,” Rose said. “Judge Schroeder is one who is very cognizant of individual liberty … he is very respectful of the Bill of Rights and willing to enforce those rights.”

Another seasoned southeast Wisconsin defense attorney, who did want to be identified by name, said Schroeder has a reputation in the area as a tough judge, but that reputation is focused on sentencing, not on the way he oversees trials.

“I’d say he is very respectful of the defendant’s rights that are enumerated in the Constitution that ensure the right to a fair trial, a right to cross examine the government’s witnesses, and the right to present a defense,” the attorney said. “He believes those rights are written into the Constitution for good reason, and he allows defense lawyers to present a defense.”

While the two defense attorneys said Schroeder has a reputation of being open to defense arguments at trial, he also has a reputation as being harsh at sentencing. And because some 90 percent of criminal prosecutions end in plea agreements rather than trial, that reputation for tough sentences often outweighs his reputation at trial.

“There are a lot of people who think he is unduly harsh on some kinds of sentences and that he is unpredictable on some kinds of sentences,” said the defense attorney who did not want to be named. “I think more mature lawyers recognize that his bark might be worse than his bite, and there are a lot of lawyers who don’t substitute on him.”

Not one to pigeon-hole

When criminal charges are filed the case is assigned to a judge, and defendants can ask that the case be reassigned. Schroeder’s reputation at sentencing is such that he has been the judge with the highest number of substitution requests in the system. This year, there were so many substitution requests that the chief judge imposed a rule that any substitution requests for Schroeder automatically be resigned to Racine County Circuit Court Judge Robert Repischak, who had a similarly high number of substitution requests.

A former prosecutor said Schroeder’s unpredictability on sentences makes it hard to negotiate pleas, and that that leads efforts to move cases from his courtroom.

“There are judges around the state who are known for what we call ‘jumping’ a plea agreement and giving more time, and he definitely does that, but he also does the opposite,” the former prosecutor said. “Defense attorneys do not feel comfortable advising their clients about the parameters of what might happen … and that makes it very difficult to reach plea agreements in that (court) on both sides.”

The former prosecutor said it has been dismaying to watch media coverage of Schroeder’s decisions in the case be reported through a lens of politics. “When someone is as much as an individual as Judge Schroeder, it is very confusing to people in 2021 when people want to put everyone into boxes.”