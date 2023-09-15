SOMERS — The building would stand out in even the biggest of cities.

But here, amid a sea of nearly ripe corn, a solar field and wetlands in northeastern Kenosha County, the Pritzker Military Archives Center overshadows the rural landscape.

The building's shape resembles a World War II landing craft. Its steel girders and columns are painted a bright red.

Its founder is a retired colonel who happens to be a billionaire with a passion for military history. The building's architect is world renowned, and the project serves as a unique gateway to this village of just over 9,000 people in southeastern Wisconsin.

"It's just a tremendous entrance to the village of Somers," said Village President George Stoner, who was first approached about the project in 2020. "It puts Somers on the map. We didn't have any input on the design (of the building) but when it came to us we were ecstatic. It was beautiful and it was different."

The 51,800-square-foot, two-level archives facility scheduled to open in early 2024 is the brainchild of Jennifer Pritzker, the cousin of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker The architect is Helmut Jahn, who has designed buildings around the world.

Pritzker is one of 11 heirs in the Chicago-based Pritzker family that made much of its fortune by founding and expanding the Hyatt hotel chain, according to Forbes. Pritzker, who came out in 2013 as transgender and whose foundation has given millions to LGBTQ causes, had a decorated military career that began in the U.S. Army in 1974 and concluded in 2001 when she retired from the Illinois National Guard as a Lieutenant Colonel.

In 2003, she founded the Pritzker Military Museum & Library, now housed on Michigan Avenue in downtown Chicago, to hold her collection of more than 5,000 books and military items. Donations from others have immensely grown the collection, only a small percentage of which are displayed in the museum.

The collection includes 65,000 books, some rare, others that can be shared with other libraries and museums, along with 40,000 other items like posters, pictures, papers and small artifacts. The archives facility, commonly referred to as "the PMAC," is also equipped with labs for converting physical items to virtual digital galleries and a conservatory lab for restoration work.

"This state of the art research center will greatly expand our ability to preserve and restore important historical materials, all of which tie our nation's past and present to its future," Pritzker said last week during a preview tour of the PMAC. "This building will extend the ability to educate and inform and to provide a place where both citizens and soldiers can learn about each other and their important roles in our democracy."

Pritzker, whose net worth is estimated at $2.1 billion, is president and CEO of Tawani Enterprises, a private investment firm she organized in 1994 that is involved in real estate, portfolio management and venture capitalization. She's also president of the Tawani Foundation created in 1995 to support the preservation of military heritage, conservation and preservation of historical sites, health and wellness, and landmark gifts and grants.

The archives facility builds on Pritzker's vision. Located just east of Interstate 94 between Racine and Kenosha, it includes a public reading room and a museum in the front 9,400-square-feet of the building. But most of the facility will be used for storage, primarily in the climate-controlled basement.

This is where rows of high-density, moveable storage racks built by Spacesaver Corporation in Fort Atkinson sit on tracks and can be moved with the touch of a button. The current system is designed to hold an estimated 200,000 books with the 24,000-square-foot lower level providing enough space to meet the museum's storage needs for the next 30 years, said Dustin DePue, who manages the museum's collections. The facility replaces a 4,500-square-foot crammed archives building in the Ravenswood neighborhood Chicago that had become full and forced storage in many spaces and offices of the museum.

The cost of the new archives has not been disclosed. It also includes a 1,500-square-foot cold storage room that resembles a safe with windows. Its primary purpose is to store historic photographs at around 35 degrees with 35% humidity, compared to the rest of the lower level where the temperature is kept at between 60 and 65 degrees with a humidity level between 40% and 42%.

It took about 18 months to carefully pack materials stored in Chicago to ready them for this past June's trip to Somers. However, everything won't be fully cataloged and placed in the new home until early next year, said Dustin DePue, who manages Pritzker's special collections, archives and the digital lab.

Some of the museum's rare books were on display Wednesday, with employees using white gloves to handle the fragile pieces. They included a book from 1555 about the history of what is now the Netherlands; a book of watercolor proofs from 1812 and a copy of Harper's Weekly, the most widely read source of news for Americans during the Civil War.

Jennifer Berzin, the library and museum reference and circulation manager also paged through a first edition of "The Expedition," a book written in 1814 about the 1804-1806 exploration of the Missouri River and Pacific Northwest by Lewis and Clark.

"Just knowing that we're caring for that history and we're doing our part to preserve that is just a really good feeling," Berzin said. "It's a very humbling feeling and I'm very honored to be able to do that."

Just as impressive as the collection is the PMAC's architect Helmut Jhan, who is a native of Germany and moved to Chicago in the 1960s to study architecture at the Illinois Institute of Technology. His work over the last six decades has included the design of the 1 million square-foot State of Illinois Center in Chicago that was later renamed for Gov. James R. Thompson. Other major works include the Messetrum, a 63-story office tower in Frankfurt, Germany that is the country's second tallest building; the Munich Airport Center and the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand.

Jahn died in a bicycle crash near his home in St Charles, Illinois in 2021. He was 81 and never lived to see the completion of the PMAC.

"His vision was that this building needed to be rough and tough like a piece of military equipment," said Philip Castillo, managing director of Jahn's architectural firm and who began working with Jahn in 1979. "This building looks exactly the way we envisioned it."

The building is surrounded by 5,000 red twig dogwoods and hundreds of oak trees, reminiscent of those found in Belgium during World War II.

But despite the building's rural location, just north of the Mars Cheese Castle and south of the Globe building at nearby Foxconn, Castillo said he doesn't consider PMAC's design radical. In 1990, Jahn designed the Sony Center, a complex of eight buildings in the neutral zone between the Berlin Wall and West Berlin.

"To us, (PMAC) was part of our ethos," Castillo said. "I guess in other hands it would have been something different but for us it was kind of normal. Yes, it's a little strange and not what you normally see, and it could have been a precast building like Amazon but it's not. (Pritzker) and the museum believed they needed something better."

Eventually, the 280-acre property in Somers, dubbed the Pritzker Military Archives and Memorial Park Center, is going to hold more than just the PMAC. It already has walking paths and there are plans for bike paths and public green space. And the construction of a 22,000-square-foot indoor shooting range and educational center is underway on the western edge of the property.

Named Mission 94, it will feature 15 indoor shooting lanes, 10 at 25-yards and five at 50 yards. According to plans, licensed and certified in-house instructors will be available to provide training and, in keeping in line with Pritzker's love of history, it will provide users the ability to fire historical replicas, modern military firearms and black powder firearms. The building will also be equipped with soundproofing and a modern air filtration system of the facility. Spent lead bullets will also be retrieved annually from the range and be recycled.

Meanwhile, planning is underway for a memorial to the Cold War Era between 1945 and 1991. A design by Oyler Wu Collaborative of Los Angeles was selected in 2022 but construction of the memorial has not yet begun.

For Jennifer Pritzker, who arrived at last week's event in a World War II era Jeep, the Wisconsin landscape was the ideal place for the park and its multiple projects.

"It's a beautiful piece of real estate," Pritzker said. "It has a strategic location, it's between two major cities, Milwaukee and Chicago, and it's off a main avenue approach, a military term, of I-94. So it's easily accessible, pretty much on a global basis. We're here to be part of the community."