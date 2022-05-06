Probe of Vilas Zoo in Madison could trigger 'nightmare scenario,' county attorney says

Dane County supervisors overwhelmingly favored an independent review of the Vilas Zoo during a meeting Thursday night, though particulars over the scope of the probe could spark a separation of powers conflict between the board and the county executive.

Supervisors weighed how best to conduct the probe and what shape it should take, the day after county investigators released their own review of the workplace environment at the zoo.

That review, though it had ample recommendations for management at the zoo, ultimately found that certain staff bear responsibility for creating a “toxic” work environment at the county-run institution, though a Wisconsin State Journal report found allegations of racism, discrimination and animal neglect by zoo higher-ups.

A board review could take the form of a peer review of the internal investigation, an audit of the zoo’s operations or a probe led by a retired judge, said board Chair Patrick Miles, 34th District.

During Thursday night’s meeting, Sup. Tim Kiefer, 25th District, introduced a resolution calling for a $50,000 investigation of the zoo overseen by a retired judge who would submit a report by October.

But county legal staff called into question the authority of the board to conduct an investigation.

Since County Executive Joe Parisi handles management of county staff and functions, the board’s investigation cannot probe specific allegations made against employees, said Carlos Pabellon, a county attorney. Pabellon added that since there are still ongoing investigations into misconduct at the zoo, a board investigation could cause a “nightmare scenario” and muddy the best way for the county to respond.

“We’re going to have a conflict with the county executive’s authority,”, Pabellon said, if the board tries to examine specific allegations.

“It’s an adverse scenario for a number of reasons,” he noted. “One of which would be that if you have differing opinions regarding such investigations, what do we do with that?”

Specific allegations detailed in the State Journal’s report included the zoo’s deputy director, Joseph Darcengelo, calling an Asian restaurant “ching-chong” food and director Ronda Schwetz ordering a pre-disciplinary meeting for a union representative and zookeeper who asked other employees about the racist incident and reported it to Schwetz.

Supervisors defended their ability to conduct oversight at Thursday’s meeting, arguing that some sort of independent probe of the zoo must happen to restore public trust in the long-beloved institution.

“The only way to bring back that level of public confidence is to have someone outside the immediate situation take a look at how things have devolved so egregiously,” said Sup. Anthony Gray, 14th District.

Another supervisor pushed back on the internal review’s assertion that union representatives at the zoo had fostered an “Us v. Them” mentality between staff and management.

“Sometimes unions, or employee groups, will have representatives and those representatives by necessity raise concerns to management,” said Sup. Andrew Schauer, 21st District. “The simple act of doing that is necessarily indicative an us v. them mentality.”

The union issued its own statement criticizing the review on Thursday.

“The report’s attempt to scapegoat the union is a distraction from the serious problems plaguing the zoo,” said Patrick Wycoff, executive director of AFSCME Council 32.

“All workers are entitled to a workplace free from discrimination and harassment, and zoo workers should continue to stand together to voice concerns about racism, retaliation, and animal welfare,” Wycoff said.

However the board’s investigation takes shape, it has triggered a dispute-via-memo between Parisi and Miles, who was elected board chair last month.

Parisi charged Miles with striking an “adversarial tone” against county managers when the chair said in a memo that supervisors need “to ensure that systems designed to protect employees from arbitrary management decisions and discrimination are trusted and functioning.”

Parisi also defended the two investigators with the Office of Equity and Inclusion, Carrie Braxton and Kabura Mukasa, who conducted the review of the zoo released on Wednesday.

“Suggestions their work could be done by others differently or better, dismisses their work, questions their professionalism and is inherently an example of an implicit bias,” Parisi said.

