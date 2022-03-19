Professor twice investigated for bullying shows potential gaps in how UW-Madison monitors labs

A UW-Madison professor accused twice in the past decade of bullying behavior continues to lead a lab and hold significant sway over students. The university's most recent investigation found students felt "trapped" in a situation filled with fear and threats, leading officials to recommend safeguards such as ongoing monitoring of the lab.

Engineering professor Chin Wu’s current students said he is supportive and nothing like what is described in the university's reports. Wu expressed remorse about his past behavior and said he has changed.

Four students who were in the lab immediately following the 2016 investigation said Wu’s behavior slightly improved at best. A more recent former student who was unaware of the investigations until contacted by the Wisconsin State Journal described Wu’s lab as a verbally abusive environment.

In the middle of these conflicting accounts is UW-Madison, which committed to watch over Wu and ensure his behavior improved. The chair of the civil and environmental engineering department has monitored and continues to monitor the lab's climate by periodically talking with students, officials said — a claim one student backed up. Another recalled receiving an email about the lab climate.

But seven others who have worked in the lab since the 2016 investigation either said no monitoring took place or couldn't recall anything of that sort. An eighth said the department rarely spoke with him. Their accounts call into question the level of oversight UW-Madison applies after identifying bullying behavior from a professor allowed to continue supervising students.

'Nothing to lose'

Michael Busch hadn’t reached rock bottom, but he was getting perilously close.

It was late 2015, he was several semesters into a master’s engineering program and he said Wu kept screaming at him, swearing and calling him stupid. He was having “dark thoughts” and began seeing a campus counselor, something he said he shared with Wu in the hope that it might de-escalate the situation. Instead, he said Wu brought it up with others despite Busch asking him to keep it confidential.

Busch dreaded his weekly one-on-one meetings with Wu where he said the professor behind closed doors repeatedly called him an idiot, an animal and the worst graduate student. One time, he missed their weekly meeting and said Wu forced him to write an apology letter “for his record.” If the letter lacked sincerity, he said Wu threatened to kick him out of the program.

“The constant beratement and yelling — I just kind of shut down and felt worthless,” he said. “The main effect on me was I really, really hated myself.”

Records show Busch wasn’t the only one with a problem.

One of Wu's previous students brought bullying concerns to UW-Madison's attention in a 2012 email. The student said he and others experienced verbal abuse and on several occasions he saw his preliminary exams delayed, a crucial step in the Ph.D. process. The only allegation supported by interviews, according to the investigative report, was Wu's “tendency to verbally abuse graduate students." Officials recommended he discuss his language with a human resources employee.

Four years later, Busch filed a complaint against Wu.

“It seemed like I had nothing to lose — I was about to drop out,” Busch said.

Just one of nine students interviewed as a part of the 2016 investigation described Wu's lab as a positive atmosphere. Several said they received threats related to funding and graduation, according to the report. One student said Wu told them that between 50-70% of his students sought counseling to handle the stresses of the lab.

Former student Nick Jordan called himself “one of the lucky ones” who didn’t experience Wu’s wrath as often as others did. He remembers the constant churn, with three of four other students who worked on a long-term project with him changing advisers.

Madeline Magee worked in Wu’s lab from 2010 through December 2016. She didn’t plan to stay so long, intending to earn a master's and move on, but the company where she had applied for a job offered her a low salary.

So she continued in the lab. Wu kept putting off scheduling an exam for Magee that was key to progressing toward her degree so she sought two other professors' help. For several weeks afterward, she said Wu refused to talk to her or respond to her emails. Then he told her she no longer had funding, according to her account.

“It seemed very vindictive,” she said.

Magee later asked the company why it had lowballed her on salary and said she learned Wu had given her a bad reference.

Improvement cited

Wu said in a phone interview that he is not a perfect person and his heart is “broken” for those who had a bad experience at UW-Madison. He “made a mistake,” improved immediately and said he has not received a similar report since the 2016 investigation.

But Wu also chalked up the investigations to a few unhappy students who turned to the complaint process, which he said he respected was their right to do. He said the reports included "a lot of things that were untrue" and denied disclosing information about students' mental health or forcing anyone to write a letter.

Wu admitted to shouting at students but said he no longer does so. He blamed cultural differences and a “totally different American definition” as to why he called students stupid, noting that he called himself stupid, too. He also asked how so many of his students — roughly 65 over a 20-year career — could finish their degrees if he threatened to withhold funding or prevent them from graduating.

UW-Madison helped him become a better mentor, be more flexible and exercise more patience, Wu said. He encouraged the State Journal to speak with his current students to see how much he has changed.

Wu's current students in interviews and emails said Wu has never screamed at them, threatened them nor called them stupid. They described him as a supportive professor concerned for their wellbeing. Some said Wu’s language barrier or cultural differences may have led previous students to interpret things differently than they do.

“To have anyone, especially a professor, believe in and invest in you like Chin has done for me is incredibly special,” said Miles Tryon-Petith, who joined the lab as a Ph.D. student in 2020.

In letters, students characterized the State Journal's reporting as an unwelcome development that's harmed Wu's mental health and caused them to worry about their own graduation timelines.

Nine others who have worked with Wu signed a letter sent to College of Engineering leaders this month that said Wu did not abuse them nor intentionally delay their degrees and described the lab environment as positive.

The State Journal independently verified the identities of eight of the signers. One came from a student who said Wu was his secondary adviser in the early 2000s and two were from visiting students who did not earn UW-Madison degrees.

Josh Anderson, a former student who is now an employee in Wu's lab and organized the sending of the letter, said he saw nothing since he joined the lab in 2007 that rose to the level of filing a complaint. He said Wu sometimes had to be hard on underperforming students but the professor has since softened his advising approach.

Another former student who signed the letter, John Reimer, who was a part-time graduate student under Wu from 2007 until he graduated with his Ph.D. in 2020, said Wu “opened up a lot of doors” professionally. What others interpreted as yelling, he viewed as Wu raising his voice.

Wu has lowered his standard since the investigation, Reimer said, because “he’s scared of his students now for what they may falsely claim against him.”

Intent is clear

Five former students paint a different picture of Wu’s behavior after the 2016 investigation, one of superficial changes at best.

“It didn’t limit him too much other than pulling back some ill-advised things he said,” said Jordan, who was in the lab for more than a year after the investigation. “He still made sure his intent was there.”

Magee offered a similar account.

“He did swear and scream less, but there was almost like a sarcastic undertone to it,” she said. “Like, ‘Oh, we must have this door open because of this ridiculous investigation they did.’ There was a lot of tone in the way he said stuff that made it seem he wasn't taking it seriously. But I also wasn’t going to bring it up to anyone because I wanted to get past it and be done dealing with him.”

The positive comments from current students don’t surprise Magee. She said Wu “strongly encouraged” his students to answer questions from investigators in certain ways, which Wu denied doing.

Morteza Mahmoudi, an expert on academic bullying, said former students' accounts are often more valuable and robust than current students whose livelihoods depend on their professor.

A former student, who declined to be named because they still work in the same field as Wu and fear retaliation, said within a few months of the 2016 investigation ending, the professor reverted back to his old ways. The student said Wu threatened to delay graduation after informing him about finding a job. The student also said they became a sounding board for labmates, several of whom cried in meetings and one of whom shared that she was having suicidal thoughts.

Busch, who spent more than a year in the lab after filing his complaint and doesn't recall being asked if his situation improved in the aftermath of the investigation he initiated, said there were still manipulative moments but Wu largely ignored him. He suspects that's because Wu told him he knew Busch prompted the investigation based on specific instances referenced in his complaint. Busch said he passed this comment along to the department chair and didn’t bother sharing any more concerns after that.

“I didn’t think it would do much,” he said. “But I also never got the sense that (UW) cared.”

A former student who more recently worked in Wu’s lab and was not put in touch with the State Journal through other students said they never would have joined the lab if they had known about the previous two investigations. The newspaper agreed not to identify the student because they are still in academia and fear retaliation from Wu for speaking out.

“It was degrading and verbally abusive,” the student said of their time in the lab. “Usually when someone’s crying in front of you, you don’t keep yelling.”

The student said they brought their concerns to the department chair but little came of the conversations. Shortly after depression set in, the student decided to leave the lab.

The College of Engineering has "addressed individual concerns" about Wu that were shared informally, Dean Ian Robertson said. Information is typically reviewed by more than one person to decide whether to forward the information to the Provost's Office for additional investigation. To date, officials said the college has not received information indicating a policy violation by Wu.

Who's watching?

For cases that don't appear egregious enough to justify discipline or dismissal, UW-Madison typically handles the matter through "progressive discipline," an approach university officials said is a widely used best practice in human resources.

"In most cases you want to try to work with someone," Chancellor Rebecca Blank said in an interview. "So they understand the consequences, their actions, and are able to modify their actions and become effective teachers and mentors. And I think that's worked in some cases, but that does require mentoring of the individual and education of the individual and their willingness to engage in behavioral change."

In Wu's case, he received a letter outlining behavior expectations that has no end date, putting the university in a "strong position" to take action if misconduct occurs. UW-Madison officials also maintain the department has monitored his lab.

One former student recalled receiving an email asking about the lab's climate and a current student said he has talked with the department chair about once a semester since 2020.

Seven others could not recall meetings that they would consider monitoring, though some remembered receiving generic, collegewide emails about bullying or mental health. A few current students said administrators reached out to them shortly after the State Journal informed UW-Madison about this story in late January.

UW-Madison officials offered no evidence that monitoring occurred beyond a statement from Robertson who said the chair met with students, both as a group and with many of them individually. Most of them indicated a single one-on-one meeting was sufficient, he said, but some students requested conversations continue for a longer period. The chair also talked with faculty who share the same lab space as Wu to get their assessment of the group's climate.

David Noyce, the chair at the time of the 2016 investigation and for more than three years afterward, deferred questions to Robertson.

Looking back

Busch graduated with his master's degree in 2017 and now lives out of state. He’s in a much better place. Happy. Fulfilled by his work. And far removed from the years at UW-Madison, where he said he felt worthless.

During the pandemic, a student from Busch’s days as a teaching assistant reached out to him. The student said they were now in graduate school, working for Wu and disappointed with academic life.

It sounded like how Busch felt throughout his time in Wu's lab. But maybe the professor had changed his ways. He also figured such feelings could have been tied to any number of things — family, friends, finances or the general grind of grad school. Still, he worried about the student potentially being in a situation similar to his own.

But Busch believed he had done everything he could. The rest, he reasoned, was in UW-Madison’s hands.

