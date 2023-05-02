More than 400 Black women have participated in a care coordination program launched in Madison a year ago to improve Black birth outcomes in Dane County, with early results showing promising signs in births assisted by doulas, or birth coaches, officials said Tuesday.

Through ConnectRx Wisconsin, a program started in April 2022 by the Dane County Health Council and the Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness, pregnant women are screened at clinics for socioeconomic needs — such as housing, mental health, transportation and employment — and connected with nonprofits that provide related services.

Among 111 pregnant Black women referred to doulas through the program as of early last month, 21 had delivered, said Gabe Doyle, chief health initiatives officer for the foundation. Among them, 90% went to full gestational age, 86% had a healthy birth weight and 73% required no cesarean delivery or other complex care, Doyle said. Overall, ConnectRx has supported 85 healthy births, officials said.

“We are encouraged by the early indicators of improvement we are seeing in the birthing experiences among Black women participating in ConnectRx,” Kyle Nondorf, president of SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison and a member of the health council, said in a statement. “Though we have much more to learn from our formal evaluation efforts, we are seeing evidence that our efforts are translating into a new standard of care for Black women and birthing people.”

Lisa Peyton-Caire, CEO and president of the foundation, said ConnectRx, part of a Saving Our Babies initiative started in 2018, is demonstrating that "viable, systemic solutions for Black women and communities must be co-built and co-led by Black women and communities ... We’re showing that innovation and real change in disrupting stagnant health and birth disparities emerge when systems listen to, partner with, and invest in community capacity. It works.”

Kirsten Johnson, who started as secretary of the state Department of Health Services in February, joined local officials Tuesday at an event noting the first anniversary of ConnectRx. "The disparities that we experience across the country (and) in Wisconsin, are just unacceptable, and we absolutely have to put our resources and minds and our passion into addressing this," Johnson said.

Black infant mortality has declined somewhat in the county in the past decade, though the decrease is not considered statistically significant, according to Public Health Madison and Dane County. The preliminary rate for 2020-2022, 9.3 deaths per 1,000 births, was two-and-a-half times greater than the rate for whites, 3.6 deaths per 1,000 births.

Two key factors contributing to infant mortality — low birth weight and preterm birth — have held steady or increased among Blacks in the county the past decade. In 2020-2022, Black babies were more than twice as likely as white babies to be born at 5 pounds 8 ounces or less, and 60% as likely to be born before the 37th week of pregnancy. The county has about 600 Black births a year.

In a 2019 report, the foundation and the health council said stressed families, economic struggles and institutional racism are key reasons Black babies in the county are twice as likely as white babies to be born with low birth weight.

ConnectRx aims to improve birth outcomes by addressing socioeconomic needs in a partnership between community groups and health care providers, organizers said. In addition to doula services, many Black women have received rental assistance, food assistance, job coaching, diapers and portable bassinets through the program, said Ariel Robbins, project director for the health council.

“We are demonstrating the power of collaboration and collective impact in helping solve one of our community’s greatest and most pervasive challenges," said Renee Moe, president and CEO of the United Way of Dane County, a member of the health council.

Meanwhile, the rate of women dying during pregnancy or shortly after birth increased more than 60% nationally from 2019 to 2021, with the 2021 rate 2.6 times higher among Blacks than whites, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. COVID-19 appears to be a key driver of the increase.

“The pandemic has and likely will continue to disproportionately impact Black birthing people and their families,” said Dr. Tiffany Green, co-chair of the Black Maternal and Child Health Alliance of Dane County and an associate professor at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health.