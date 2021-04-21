Proposed Dane County solar-storage project would be state's largest renewable

Three Wisconsin utilities are considering plans to purchase a 465-megawatt solar and storage facility proposed for southeastern Dane County that would be Wisconsin’s largest renewable energy plant.

Chicago-based developer Invenergy last week filed an application with the Public Service Commission for permission to build the 2,400-acre project just north of Interstate 90 in the towns of Christiana and Deerfield.

If approved, the project -- known as Koshkonong Solar -- would begin construction next year and begin generating electricity by the end of 2024, according to Invenergy’s application.

Madison Gas and Electric, along with We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service Corp., on Tuesday opened a docket for an application to purchase Koshkonong Solar, though the utilities had yet to file an application Wednesday.

Because Invenergy is not a regulated utility, the cost of the project is not included in the application.

In order to receive approval to buy it, MGE and its partner utilities would need to disclose the purchase price and show that it is needed and would not add to the cost of service without proportionally increasing the value of that service.