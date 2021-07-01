Prosecution looks to introduce evidence that Kyle Rittenhouse is associated with the Proud Boys

The state argues that incident is similar and should be admitted because it shows Rittenhouse “placed himself in violent situations in which he should have had no involvement. After willingly putting himself in these violent conflicts, the defendant responded to them both by perpetrating further acts of violence.”

More national attention

Both the incident at the lakefront and Rittenhouse’s visit to the tavern with members of the Proud Boys were included in an article published Monday in the New Yorker about Rittenhouse, the shootings and their aftermath, including the embrace of Rittenhouse by many conservatives and the fight over funds raised in his name.

In the article, a man named Dave Hancock, a former Navy seal who became involved with Rittenhouse through his former lawyers, said he was with Rittenhouse at the tavern, telling the reporter that one of the men in the photos was a “volunteer lookout” who had been arranged to provide security at the court hearing by Rittenhouse’s former attorney John Pierce, and that that man and his friends invited Rittenhouse to the bar.

The story also states that Rittenhouse, his mother and Pierce also met with the leader of the Proud Boys on a trip to Florida.