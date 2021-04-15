Prostitution charges against ex-Racine County official dropped due to ‘lack of evidence’

“These are the men who walk among us, who live with us, who do business with us and who work with us,” Jennifer Cacciapaglia, manager of the Mayor’s Office of Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking Prevention, told the Rockford Register-Star after the arrests were made public. “The idea that this is something that we can clearly see coming — an individual who will purchase a human being for their use and abuse — is false. We have to do better at raising awareness around the idea that they look like the rest of us.”