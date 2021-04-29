 Skip to main content
PSC appoints committee to guide rules change for rooftop solar, declares industrial heat renewable energy
Wisconsin utility regulators appointed a committee Thursday to advise the agency on updates to the rules on rooftop solar panels and other customer-owned energy sources.

The Public Service Commission is revising administrative codes governing “distributed generation facilities” -- defined under state law as generators smaller than 15 megawatts located near where the energy is used that support the power grid.

The update is one of dozens of actions outlined in a report by Gov. Tony Evers’ task force on climate change, which said the “outdated and ambiguous” regulations have resulted in standards that differ from one utility to another.

The committee includes representatives from each of the five largest investor-owned utilities, municipal and cooperative utility trade associations, renewable energy groups, the state’s consumer advocate, electric manufacturers and contractors.

The PSC also approved a rule change that will treat excess industrial heat as renewable energy if it is used for another purpose, such as generating electricity.

The change was required to bring the administrative code into alignment with a 2017 law that allows manufacturers to sell renewable energy credits for electricity generated with excess heat.

