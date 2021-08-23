Psychedelic drug research center started at UW-Madison

Usona is conducting a phase 2 study of psilocybin to treat depression at UW-Madison and six other sites.

The new pharmacy master’s program will cover the science, history, ethics and legal environment surrounding psychoactive treatments, including psychedelics and cannabinoids, said Cody Wenthur, an assistant professor of pharmacy and director of the program. The market is expected to grow nearly 20% a year, with a value of $100 billion by 2030, Wenthur said.