Miramont Behavioral Health, a psychiatric hospital in Middleton that received several citations from state inspectors last year, has been fined $8,370 by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration for citations related to a nurse being accidentally stuck with a needle.

The fine, issued in June, stems from an OSHA inspection in January following the needle stick incident in December, according to OSHA records.

Miramont didn’t properly record the incident on an injury log, didn’t maintain a proper injury log and didn’t include certain jobs in its exposure control plan, the agency said.

The incident "resulted in no work loss time or any other impacts to patient safety or the hospital's operations," Miramont spokesperson Jeremy Tunis said in a statement Friday. "All OSHA citations were fully abated within 24 hours and primarily related to a documentation policy which the facility updated and conducted staff training on to ensure ongoing compliance."

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services cited Miramont in April 2022 for not letting patients have visitors and not documenting the resolution of patient grievances.

A state inspection report in July 2022 said Miramont didn’t get written informed consent for prescribed psychotropic medications from two patients and had inadequate discharge planning for another patient. In October, inspectors said staff didn’t promptly start medications for three patients, didn’t release two voluntary patients quickly enough and conducted “strip searches” for six patients upon admission without a documented reason.

Former Miramont CEO Saad Niazi, whom Tunis said has left, said early this year that the hospital improved informed consent documentation and discharge planning, and started medications earlier when appropriate. The facility was consulting with DHS about procedures for releasing patients and didn’t consider its “skin assessments” of incoming patients for wounds and other potential medical concerns to be strip searches, Niazi said.

State inspections this February and April yielded no citations.