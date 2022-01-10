Psychiatric hospital in Middleton has new owner

A psychiatric hospital that opened in Middleton in August has a new owner.

Summit BHC, based in Franklin, Tennessee, purchased Miramont Behavioral Health and six other psychiatric hospitals from Memphis, Tennessee-based Strategic Behavioral Health.

Summit now owns and operates 31 behavioral health and addiction treatment facilities, the company said in an announcement last week. The other six hospitals bought from Strategic Behavioral Health include Willow Creek Behavioral Health in Green Bay and facilities in Bettendorf, Iowa; Santa Teresa, New Mexico; Wilmington, North Carolina; Kingsport, Tennessee; and Harlingen, Texas.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. "We are committed to providing these communities with the high-quality care they have come to expect, and we look forward to working closely with them," Brent Turner, CEO of Summit, said in a statement.

Miramont, a 72-bed hospital in Middleton's Airport Road Business Park, opened in August, adding to Dane County's 100 inpatient psychiatric beds at UnityPoint Health-Meriter, SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital, UW Hospital and Stoughton Hospital. The facility plans to offer inpatient and outpatient care for children, adolescents, adults and seniors along with chemical-dependency treatment for adults and an around-the-clock intake center, company officials have said.

Strategic Behavioral Health started building Miramont in 2018 after the city of Middleton approved $1.2 million in tax incremental financing for the project, estimated to cost $17 million to $20 million.

Strategic Behavioral Health has had regulatory problems, closing a facility in Las Vegas in 2020 after violations. The same year, authorities in Colorado shut down another the same year after numerous citations.

In April 2018, before the city of Middleton approved the Miramont project, the Wisconsin State Journal reported on nine immediate jeopardy citations and other serious actions taken against facilities owned by the company.

The Wisconsin health department has issued dozens of citations to Willow Creek Behavioral Health, which opened in 2017, the State Journal reported last year. Most of the violations don't appear to be as serious as some at the company's hospitals in other states, but one in 2020 involved a lack of supervision in connection with an adult patient charged with sexual assault of a juvenile patient.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0