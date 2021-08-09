Psychiatric hospital in Middleton opens to patients

Miramont Behavioral Health, a psychiatric hospital in Middleton, opened for patients Monday after passing a state Department of Health Services inspection last week.

Miramont sent an email Monday morning to mental health providers saying it was starting to accept patients Monday. Hospital officials didn't respond to requests for comment from the Wisconsin State Journal.

Miramont said in June it would open July 12. But at a July 1 opening ceremony, CEO Steve Cavender said the date the facility would open to patients was uncertain. The 72-bed hospital in Middleton’s Airport Road Business Park hadn't received state certification required to treat patients.

The hospital passed an initial inspection Thursday, meaning it could start providing services, said Elizabeth Goodsitt, a spokeswoman with the state health department.