Psychiatric hospital in Middleton to open to patients soon

Psychiatric beds

Dane County hospitals have 100 beds for psychiatric care, including 50 at UnityPoint Health-Meriter — 20 for adults at Meriter Hospital and 30 at Meriter’s Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Hospital on Madison’s Southwest Side.

SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital has 22 adult beds, UW Hospital has 18 adult beds and Stoughton Hospital has 10 geriatric beds.

In addition, the state’s Mendota Mental Health Institute on Madison's North Side has 299 beds for patients placed involuntarily through a court order, mostly for adult males but including a 22-bed unit for females and a 16-bed geriatric unit.

Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center, which isn’t a hospital, has 29 beds for male youth adjudicated as delinquent. A building expansion expected to start by early next year will result in a total of 93 beds, 73 for male youth and 20 for female youth, said Elizabeth Goodsitt, a spokesperson for the state Department of Health Services.

—David Wahlberg