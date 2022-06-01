'Pterergate' keeps Wisconsin speller Maya Jadhav in the national bee

Maya Jean Jadhav, four-time Wisconsin Spelling Bee champion, correctly spelled "pterergate" as her first word Wednesday to stay in the quarterfinals of the National Spelling Bee.

Pterergate means an abnormal worker ant with minute wings. Many might have missed the silent "p" but Jadhav wasted no time spelling the word correctly and is now one of 48 remaining spellers heading into the fifth round of competition.

This is Maya's fourth time at the national spelling bee. One other speller has been there four times, and one has been to the national bee five times. The spellers range in age from 7 to 15.

The home-schooled eighth-grader from Fitchburg correctly spelled frazil and purloined on Tuesday, and identified the definition of carpal (pertaining to the wrist) to advance to the quarterfinals.

Maya, 13, previously competed in 2018 (tied for 42nd place), 2019 (tied for 41st place), and 2021 (tied for 12th place). There was no national bee in 2020.

Spelling isn’t Maya’s only focus. She’ll be competing in the Mathcounts National Competition — also in Washington — and she enjoys swimming, piano, oboe and reading. She has been to all the continents except Antarctica.

How to watch the bee

The spelling bee moved from ESPN to ION this year. You can watch the semifinals Wednesday and the finals Thursday on ION. Both start at 7 p.m.

ION Plus and Bounce XL are also livestreaming all rounds of the spelling bee. Those apps are available on many Smart TVs and streaming devices such as Roku.

Maya is speller No. 208.

