Public schools in Sauk, Columbia counties vary on mask policies and virtual options

Less than a week remains before most students in Wisconsin will return to classrooms for their second first day of school under the coronavirus pandemic’s shadow, but how their day will look differs by district.

Each public school district has its own COVID-19 protocols and thresholds for when — if at all — masks are required indoors this fall. Most have discontinued in-house virtual learning options that they started or bolstered last year, but many are offering an outsourced replacement for students who want to continue their education remotely.

The News Republic and Daily Register gathered information on mask policies and virtual learning from 14 districts in Sauk and Columbia counties, finding it on their websites, in school board meetings or by contacting their superintendents.

Mask policies remain fluid, but six districts in Sauk and Columbia counties have based their thresholds on local community transmission of COVID-19. The CDC recommends indoor masking for everyone age 2 and older, regardless of vaccination status.

Seven have adopted an optional masking policy for some or all grade levels regardless of local spread of the disease.