Puppy stolen by burglars returned to its Madison home, police say

Doyle the chocolate lab puppy stolen by burglars early Tuesday morning was found and is back at his Far East Side home, Madison police reported.

Sgt. Ricardo Franco reported early Thursday morning that the vehicle stolen in the burglary in the 3300 block of Basil Drive was recovered in the Madison suburb of Oregon, and while Doyle was not with that vehicle, the puppy was found by Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies after a crash in the town of Burke about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The single-vehicle crash happened at the Highway 51 and Interstate 90 ramp, and deputies investigating the crash noticed a puppy inside the car matching the description of Doyle, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

Deputies coordinated with a 24/7 veterinary clinic to scan the puppy’s microchip, which confirmed it was Doyle and he soon was reunited with his owners, Schaffer said.

The 15-year-old boy who was driving the vehicle was arrested and cited for absolute sobriety. The boy, who was not injured in the crash, was later released to his mother. He claimed to have purchased the puppy at a yard sale, Schaffer said.

No arrests have been reported and no additional details were provided on the recovery of the vehicle or Doyle.

At about 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to the burglary Basil Drive in which the stolen items included a vehicle, laptop, cellphone, purse, and Doyle, who is 15 to 16 weeks old, Lt. Paul Bauman said in a statement.

Several of the stolen items were later recovered from a damaged, disabled stolen vehicle believed to have been driven by the burglars, but Doyle remained missing and the burglars remained at large, Bauman said.

Police asked that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345, or to remain anonymous, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

