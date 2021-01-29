'Pure happenstance': 33-year-old Bucks executive Alex Lasry gets COVID-19 vaccine early

Gov. Tony Evers said during a Friday update on Wisconsin's vaccination efforts that state health officials are encouraging providers to use all the vaccine they have.

"They should just get it in somebody's arm," Evers said.

As for Lasry specifically, Evers said he's not sure what happened. Evers, who is 69, is himself waiting for word on when he can get a shot, since they're now open to everyone over age 65 in Wisconsin.

Lasry said he didn't receive special treatment because of his position with the Bucks, his political aspirations or his father's wealth.

"That has nothing to do with anything," Lasry told the newspaper. "Honestly, if I wasn't married to Lauren, I don't know that I would have gotten a call or known about it."

Evers said he would rather see providers administer vaccine outside the priority phases than let it go to waste, saying the number of doses administered outside the protocols is going to be a tiny percentage of all inoculations.