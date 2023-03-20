MOUNT PLEASANT — A Qdoba employee has been accused of taking drugs while at work.

Coden J. Morrell, 20, of the 900 block of Geneva Street, Racine, was charged with felony counts of possession of narcotic drugs and possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint, at 10:08 p.m. Thursday an officer was sent to Qdoba at 6035 Durand Ave. for a welfare check after receiving a report that an an employee of the restaurant, Morrell, had been locked inside the bathroom for more than 30 minutes.

Morrell is on probation for a drug offense.

When officers arrived, they reported seeing Morrell standing inside the bathroom with the door open.

According to the complaint, Morrell said he was just throwing up, but other staff members said he was inside the bathroom for at least 45 minutes and that it sounded like he had fallen.

Staff members also reportedly said that Morrell’s speech was slower than usual and that he didn’t acknowledge them while he was in the bathroom.

The complaint said that a burnt piece of aluminum foil and a lighter were found in one of Morrell’s pockets, after which he was arrested and searched.

Morrell also allegedly had a small container with marijuana rosin, and another burnt piece of aluminum foil reportedly was found inside the garbage can.

According to the complaint, 1.5 pills of oxycodone and 1.5 pills of Xanax also were found inside a folded $20 bill.

Morrell was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

