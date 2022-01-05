Questions linger in 1998 deaths as Columbia County Sheriff's Office reopen investigation

Columbia County officials are investigating the deaths of three people in Lodi 23 years ago.

In August 1998, Cheryl Cady, 45, was preparing for another year working as a teaching assistant at Lodi High School. Bria Meitner, 11, was set to start sixth grade in a few weeks and Cory Cole was getting ready for another year at Carroll College in Waukesha.

All three were found dead in their Lodi home and the cause of death was determined to be carbon monoxide poisoning.

Columbia County Sheriff Detective Captain Jason Kocovsky said the investigation has been re-opened so law enforcement can find out what happened 23 years ago.

“Over the past 23 years the question has always remained; what really happened that caused the carbon monoxide deaths,” Kocovsky said in an email. “Law enforcement suspect foul play may have been involved.”

In December Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner announced a new investigative team is working on the 1998 case. He said the new team is using new technology, re-interviewing neighbors and family friends and going over the case to try and get answers on what happened.

Brander said in a statement the department was reaching out directly to the community to see if there is anything that may have been overlooked.

If you have information Please contact Detective Captain Jason Kocovsky, if you have any information regarding this investigation at 608-742-4166 ext. 3302.

“Today, we are appealing directly to those who knew Cheryl, Cory, and Bria. You may have known them at work, in school, from activities, or in the neighborhood,” Brandner said. “Conversations you participated in, observations you made, or any knowledge you have regarding them, may be important to the investigation. Learning more about who they were as individuals helps us develop a deeper understanding of their relationships, challenges, and goals for the future. We are asking you to contact us and share your information.”

Brandner is asking anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office.

“For those who have already been interviewed, we thank you for your patience as we will be asking for your help again as we continue to search for answers. We’d like to thank the community for their continued support and look forward to the new insight you will provide,” Kocovsky said. “We would like the community to know even if you think the information you have is not important or relevant to what occurred, we encourage you to come forward and let us make that determination.”

Newspaper articles published in 1998 and 1999 report the deaths were caused by a car running in the home’s garage as the three victims were upstairs. All three were found inside the home on Clar-Mar Drive shortly after 1 p.m. Aug. 22, 1998.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported a neighbor had been called by Larry Meitner, Cady’s ex-husband. The neighbor entered the home, found the three and attempted to revive them. Cady was found in the bathroom of the home while Cory Cole and Bria Meitner were in their bedrooms above the garage.

Larry Meitner had called the neighbor after his daughter Bria Meitner didn’t show up in Waunakee for her visit.

In 1998 investigators were looking into medical, divorce and school records of involved parties to see if there was anything that could help them find answers.

Vern Gove worked as a detective for the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office 23 years ago. He told the Wisconsin State Journal in 1998 the department had interviewed over 70 residents in Harmony Grove while canvassing the neighborhood and more than 25 family and friends of the victims.

In 1998, authorities were able to establish that Cheryl Cady was the last person seen driving the car that was left running in the homes garage. However, they had no proof she left it running. When police arrived on the scene the car was no longer running.

A year after the deaths, Gove told the State Journal he wasn’t sure the case would ever be solved and that they had investigated all possibilities including accident, suicide or homicide. Authorities did say there was no suicide note found inside the home and there were no signs of a struggle.

In March 1999, investigators were looking into running a test at the Harmony Grove home to see how fast the carbon monoxide could have gone from the closed basement garage into the rooms the where the three victims were found. Weather was an issue for the test as Aug. 22, 1998, was a hot day with temperatures in the 90s and conditions were much cooler seven months later.