Racial disparities found in COVID-19 vaccination in Wisconsin, as elsewhere

Some 10.4% of white people in Wisconsin have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, compared with 2.9% of Black residents, according to the first such data released by the state Department of Health Services.

The figures are 2.9% for Hispanics, 4.9% for Asians and 7.3% for American Indians.

The new data also show Iron County, bordering Michigan's Upper Peninsula, has the largest share of its population vaccinated, with 18.5% of residents receiving at least one dose.

Just 6.3% of residents of Rusk County, in northwest Wisconsin, have been vaccinated, compared to 13.9% in Dane County. Statewide, the figure is 11.1%.