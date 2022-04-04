 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racine 21-year-old allegedly drove drunk with two children in car, crashed into a tree

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly drove through a metal fence with two children in the car, then crashed into a tree.

Surena Sabala

Sabala

Surena M. Sabala, 21, of the 1100 block of Ohio Street, was charged with a felony count of intoxicated use of a vehicle causing great bodily harm and two misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, first offense.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 10:43 p.m. Wednesday, an officer was parked near Graceland Cemetery when he watched a gray sedan leave the roadway, drive through a metal fence and down a 4-foot embankment before crashing into a tree.

The officer jumped down the embankment and opened the driver’s side door.

The driver was identified as Sabala. She had no seatbelt on and was bleeding from her face.

Her speech was slurred and she said her children were in the car. The officer then removed two children, both under the age of 3, from the car and noticed one had a deep gash between her eyes.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a baggie of marijuana weighing 2.3 grams and three bottles of Jose Cuervo tequila on the passenger’s side floorboard, one of which was open and nearly empty. One of the bottles was open and half-empty while the third was unopened.

Sabala was given a $10,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is set for April 13 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

