TOWN OF WATERFORD — The Racine County Board of Supervisors appears unlikely to initiate removal of a colleague who has attended only seven of the board’s 34 meetings in person since 2022, and hasn’t attended a single meeting in person in nearly a year.

Supervisor Tom Hincz, who is serving his fifth term in county government, represents County Board District 19, which includes all of the Town of Waterford and part of the Village of Rochester.

His term continues until April 2024 at a salary of nearly $600 a month.

Hincz is chairman of the board’s Economic Development & Land Use Committee, and records show that he also has not attended a committee meeting since August.

Hincz has cited health problems as the reason for missing meetings. He has declined to elaborate.

While County Board rules permit supervisors to attend meetings electronically no more than four times a year, Hincz has been granted an exception and has attended nine meetings by telephone.

However, that process often involves technical glitches.

During the May 23 board meeting, Hincz was on the telephone and did not respond when called upon to give his regular committee report.

“Mister Hincz?” Chairman Tom Roanhouse asked, followed by several moments of silence.

Because of Hincz’s absenteeism, Tanya Maney, a Town of Waterford activist and former executive director of the Explore Waterford group, sent a letter to County Board members urging them to appoint a new representative for District 19.

The County Board can remove any supervisor for cause by a two-thirds vote — meaning that 14 of the board members would have to support removal.

However, some members of the board say that while Hincz’s absenteeism is a legitimate concern, they are reluctant to remove an elected representative from office.

Supervisor Tom Kramer of Waterford, who is vice chairman of the board, said he plans to research the procedures for removal of a supervisor to help him respond to Maney.

However, he declined to say whether he would support removing Hincz.

“I’d have to take a long, hard look at it,” he said.

Supervisor Robert Grove of Caledonia said he would not initiate consideration of Hincz’s removal and also declined to say how he would vote if another board member made the motion.

“I don’t really want to say much,” Grove said. “I don’t want to run another county supervisor down.”

Supervisor Taylor Wishau of Burlington, a member of Hincz’s committee, described the absenteeism as “frustrating” and said there have been times when reaching a quorum for the committee was difficult without Hincz present.

In regard to whether Hincz should be removed, Wishau said he looks to County Board leadership on the issue, and that if it comes to a vote, “I am confident I will make the right decision.”

Supervisor Melissa Kaprelian of Racine said that while Hincz’s electronic attendance has “been a bit of a struggle,” she would not call for his removal and would defer to his constituents to determine the significance of his absenteeism.

“The voters put him in that seat,” she said. “It is up to them to decide if they’re being represented.”

Supervisor Marlo Harmon of Racine said she was unfamiliar with any questions surrounding Hincz’s attendance record, and that none of her constituents have raised concerns about the matter.

“I’m going to listen to my constituents,” she said. “If none of my constituents bring that issue to me, that means they’re not concerned about it.”

Supervisor Jody Spencer of Racine said that while she would support a motion to remove Hincz from office, she was uncertain whether she would introduce a proposal.

She also expressed sympathy for any of Hincz’s constituents who feel unrepresented in county government.

“If he’s not going to attend, I think they should be represented,” Spencer said.

