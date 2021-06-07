Racine County couple charged after child hospitalized after consuming cannabis gummies, police say

Investigators interviewed Zweig and Shafer and both said that the child was not feeling well from “allergies” and that Shafer had given him Tylenol. Shafer claimed that’s what the mother had instructed; Zweig and Shafer denied having cannabinoids in the house that the child could access.

A search warrant was executed and the following items were found in the home.

A “snort straw”

4 bottles of cannabidiol (CBD)

A blunt with 0.2 grams of THC

Baggie of orange peel CBD, 2.5 grams with vape pen

3 vape pens

3.8 grams of THC in a baggie

8 vape cartridges with THC

A grinder and glass bowl with residue

600mg THC Cheetos

3 empty cannabinoid vape containers

Swisher Sweets packaging

An empty THC vape box

2 packs of Effex THC cartridges

1.2 grams of THC

Shafer later admitted to using some CBD products but claimed they were always kept secured and away from children. She said the edibles were not hers and that the marijuana-laced Cheetos were found on the brown couch in the basement. When asked if the child was ever in the basement by himself, she said no. She said she was the only one in the house who uses CBD and she doesn’t lock it up.