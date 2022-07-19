Racine County DA intends to file multiple felony charges against ex-Pleasant Prairie public works director

The Racine County District Attorney’s Office intends to file multiple felony charges against former Pleasant Prairie Works Director John Steinbrink Jr., including one count of theft/false representation and six counts of misconduct, according to officials with the DA.

No information on future court dates was available as of press time Monday evening.

Earlier this month, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office recommended four felony charges to the Racine County DA, three counts of misconduct in public office and one count of private interest in public contract prohibited.

Officials with the Village of Pleasant Prairie could not be reached for additional comment as of press time.

A request to the village clerk for all information pertaining to the separation and retirement of Steinbrink Jr. returned a single email from Village Communications Manager Steven Linn to staff members dated Tuesday, June 28, that has been released previously.

“The Village of Pleasant Prairie is announcing the retirement of Public Works Director John Steinbrink Jr., effective June 28, 2022.”

In April, the Village of Pleasant Prairie turned over the misconduct investigation of Steinbrink Jr. to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office to avoid conflict of interest. Steinbrink Jr. had been the public works director since 2010 and employed with the village the last 28 years. He was placed on administrative leave following an alleged undisclosed complaint filed earlier this spring.

On July 1, Steinbrink Sr. declined to comment to the Kenosha News about the allegations against his son, instead focusing on the numerous programs he had worked on during his nearly 30 years with the village. Steinbrink Sr. is the current Village Board president.

“It’ll be a loss to the village. I’m proud of the work he did here,” Steinbrink Sr. said.

In a statement on July 1, Steinbrink Jr. pointed to recent changes in the work force and staffing shortages as his reasoning for retiring.

“I am proud to have been a part of the growth of Pleasant Prairie for the last 28 years. It has been satisfying watching a rural farm community develop into a desired location for people to live, tourists to visit, and businesses to locate,” Steinbrink Jr., said. “Pleasant Prairie has been and will always be a great place to live work and play.”