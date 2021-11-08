Racine County man accused of trading vapes for sex with underage girl

A 22-year-old Caledonia man is accused of trading E-cigarettes for sex according to a criminal complaint issued Friday that charges him with 12 felonies.

Patrick W. Savage, of the 2900 block of Indian Trail, is being held in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond. He is due back in court Friday for a 10 a.m. preliminary hearing before Commissioner Larry Keating.

Savage is charged with two felony counts of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, two felony counts of abduction of a child, two felony counts of child enticement, four felony counts of exposing genitals and two felony counts of sexual assault of a child younger than 16.

If convicted of all charges, Savage faces a maximum prison sentence of 255 years and a fine of $740,000.

According to the criminal complaint:

A 15-year-old Kenosha County girl told police in October that she had sexual intercourse with the defendant on three different occasions in exchange for E-cigarettes. Two of the incidents happened in Kenosha County and a third in Racine County.

The victim was 14 when the assaults allegedly occurred, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the victim and the defendant communicated on Snapchat, and she told Savage she was 14. She told the defendant she was willing to pay for “vapes,” and he said he would give her one if she had sex with him, the complaint states.

The victim stated to police that during each of the assaults, she did not want to have intercourse and “begged the defendant to give her an alternative but he stated he would not accept anything else,” according to the complaint.

Other allegations

Court records indicate that, during their investigation, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department investigators learned that Savage was arrested on Sept. 18 by the Waukesha Police Department for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old. The defendant had not been in Waukesha Police custody at that time pending review of that case by the Waukesha District Attorney’s Office. No charges had been filed in Waukesha County as of Monday.

Savage was located by the Caledonia Police Department and taken into custody, the complaint states. During an interview with a Kenosha County detective, he admitted to having contact with the teenager and stated her bought her “vapes” on two occasions.

The defendant told police, “it was messed up, and I wasn’t in the right place of mind,” regarding the assaults. When asked to clarify why it was messed up, he stated, “because she was underage.”

Savage admitted to having sex with the victim once in Kenosha County and once in Racine, but denied they had sex the second time they met.

Police in October met with another 15-year-old girl after being contacted by her mother, who believed Savage had assaulted her daughter. The girl told police the defendant found her on Snapchat and gave her some “vapes” in exchange for sexual contact.

