Racine County man charged with intentionally committing election fraud raises flurry of defenses

Alleged vulnerabilities

The alleged vulnerability is that it is possible to request an absentee ballot online without proof of identification. As such, Harry Wait and at least one other person in Racine County requested a ballot addressed to another person but had it delivered to the requester’s home; Wait did it on purpose, the other individual attests they did it on accident.

There has been no evidence presented that anyone has illegally voted on behalf of another using this method, and the Wisconsin Elections Commission attests the system is not vulnerable to widespread fraud. That’s in part because, in order to successfully cast an absentee ballot using someone else’s name without providing ID and without claiming to be indefinitely confined and without getting caught, the following would all have to happen:

• The fraudulent voter would have to know the full name and birthday of the person who’s ballot they’re requesting, and that voter would not only have to already be a registered voter but also have their photo ID on file with WEC, indicating that they have voted absentee before.

• The local clerk did not notice and address the atypical request. Wait said that a ballot addressed to him was requested by someone in Michigan, but then Wait was called by his local clerk to confirm the request was accurate; when Wait said that it was a friend in Michigan who requested his ballot and not actually Wait himself, the ballot was never mailed. Likewise, a ballot addressed to Vos was never delivered to Wait’s Town of Dover home, while a ballot addressed to Mason was delivered. Wait then gave both of those absentee ballots to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office in order to show he never intended to vote with them in the first place. It does remain legal to request an absentee ballot to any address; this allows, for example, those temporarily living abroad or in another state to still vote without having to return to Wisconsin.

• The true registered voter would then have to never request their own absentee ballot or attempt to vote themselves, at which point the MyVote system would throw up a proverbial red flag saying “Hey, this voter already voted and/or already requested an absentee ballot.”

The Wisconsin Elections Commission attests that the MyVote system is just as secure, if not more secure, than on-paper or in-person absentee ballot requests because it requires even more identifying information to request a ballot than state law; a birth date needs to be provided online, but that is not needed to request a ballot through the mail or in person. Critics of the election system have countered by saying it’s much easier to request many ballots online, as Wait has shown, than it would be to do the same in person or through the Postal Service.