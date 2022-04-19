Racine County man found in lake may have been assembling boat dock, authorities say

The victim was not breathing, and officials believe he had been in the water for some time.
Waterford police were called to the scene, and life-saving efforts continued until an ambulance transported Fleming to a hospital. The Racine County Medical Examiner’s Office pronounced him dead at the hospital.
Capt. Mike Borchardt of the fire department said the member who found Fleming in the water is a young recruit training to become a firefighter. He spotted a hooded sweatshirt in the water and then discovered that it was a person.
Borchardt said the victim was floating in 1 or 2 feet of water about 20 yards from shore.
A portion of a boat dock was found out of position at the site, Borchardt said, leading officials to suspect that Fleming was putting together a boat dock before he ended up in the water.
