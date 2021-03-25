Racine County man may face almost 200 criminal charges, including 87 counts of sexual assault

ROCHESTER — A Rochester man may face almost 200 charges related to and including sexual assault and possession of child pornography.

Shane M. Stanger, 46, was located and taken into custody after the Racine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of a sexual assault in Rochester on Feb. 28.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, the female who called in the complaint located numerous videos on a laptop computer of herself being sexually assaulted by a male acquaintance, later identified as Stanger.

The female reported making duplicate copies of the videos she discovered and turned them over to deputies.

She said she had no recollection of the sexual assaults, and she said she believed she was drugged.

The Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Bureau conducted an examination of Stanger’s laptop computer and cellphone.

They discovered “numerous acts of sexual assaults to the original victim, an assault to an additional adult victim, an assault to a juvenile victim, and several videos of victims showering and/or using the restroom without their permission,” the release said.