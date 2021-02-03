Racine County man who owns hundreds of acres and hoped for I-94 development boom sues Foxconn

In a statement, Foxconn Technology Group said: “As a matter of company policy, we do not comment on specific matters before the courts. Foxconn continues to fulfill its financial obligations under the local development agreement and is proud to be the largest taxpayer in the Village of Mount Pleasant and Racine County.”

In their own joint statement, Mount Pleasant and Racine County said Wednesday: “While we cannot comment on the lawsuit, as it involves a pending legal matter, what we can say is that Foxconn Technology Group continues to fulfill all of its financial obligations under the local development agreement and is already the largest taxpayer in the Village of Mount Pleasant and in Racine County.

“The Village and County have experienced significant benefits from Foxconn’s development in our community — including the more than $750 million the company has already invested here. We remain confident that the strong protections in the development agreement put in place by local officials will fully protect the taxpayers of Mount Pleasant and Racine County.”