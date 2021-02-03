Racine County man who owns hundreds of acres and hoped for I-94 development boom sues Foxconn

CALEDONIA — A man who owns hundreds of acres of land in the Interstate 94 corridor who had hoped to cash in with the property is now suing Foxconn, Racine County and Mount Pleasant for alleged breach of contract.
The lawsuit was filed in Racine County Circuit Court by Daniel Hintz, of Caledonia.
In 2017, BizTimes reported that Hintz had listed his 430 acres of land, which includes South Hills Country Club on the east side of Interstate 94 and stretches from Mount Pleasant into Caledonia, for sale at $32 million but was hoping “the Foxconn effect” would, according to Hintz’s son, increase “the assessment of an already unique piece of property with valuable extensive interstate exposure.”
Hintz is now suing Foxconn for allegedly breaching the local development agreement. Public entities have not accused the company of breaking the agreement.
However, Foxconn is currently renegotiating its contract with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation since it is no longer planning to building a so-called “Gen. 10.5 LCD Facility” as was originally planned. Foxconn’s plans have been amended down to a smaller Gen 6 facility, which appears to be a smaller project than what was originally negotiated and announced in 2017 under the leadership of then-Gov. Scott Walker and then-President Donald Trump.
Under Foxconn's original contract, the company would earn incentives totaling as much as $2.8 billion in state credits over 15 years as the company hired upward of 13,000 employees and made a $10 billion capital investment in the state. State officials have told the company it will not receive state funds until the contract is amended, as the project being built in Mount Pleasant no longer matches what was promised in the 2017 agreement.
The lawsuit alleges that Foxconn has “defaulted on its promises to build a Gen 10.5 LCD Facility, to create thousands of jobs and to invest billions of dollars, and Foxconn has disavowed any intention to construct the Gen 10.5 LCD Facility.”
Hintz filed the lawsuit as a taxpayer in Racine County, claiming this affiliation gives him the right to sue the company that has a deal with the county, as well as with the State of Wisconsin and the Village of Mount Pleasant.
“What’s going is what’s called a derivative case. There are circumstances that allow taxpayers to pursue derivative actions,” David L. De Bruin, the Wauwatosa attorney representing Hintz, said in a Wednesday afternoon phone call.
Last month, the Racine County Board disallowed a similar claim Hintz made, preceding this current lawsuit.
In a statement, Foxconn Technology Group said: “As a matter of company policy, we do not comment on specific matters before the courts. Foxconn continues to fulfill its financial obligations under the local development agreement and is proud to be the largest taxpayer in the Village of Mount Pleasant and Racine County.”
In their own joint statement, Mount Pleasant and Racine County said Wednesday: “While we cannot comment on the lawsuit, as it involves a pending legal matter, what we can say is that Foxconn Technology Group continues to fulfill all of its financial obligations under the local development agreement and is already the largest taxpayer in the Village of Mount Pleasant and in Racine County.
“The Village and County have experienced significant benefits from Foxconn’s development in our community — including the more than $750 million the company has already invested here. We remain confident that the strong protections in the development agreement put in place by local officials will fully protect the taxpayers of Mount Pleasant and Racine County.”
According to the lawsuit, “Federal, State, and Municipal governments and public utilities have spent approximately $1.4 billion in land acquisitions, improvements, and other expenses to further the Foxconn project,” reiterating criticisms that taxpayers overpaid for the prospect of Foxconn.
Thus far, Foxconn still remains far short of the 13,000 jobs it had said it would bring to Wisconsin.
