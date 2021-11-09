Racine County sheriff's sergeant who probed voter-fraud allegations to speak to lawmakers

MADISON — Wisconsin lawmakers are to hear testimony from the Racine County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday regarding the RCSO's investigation into the Wisconsin Elections Commission and alleged election fraud at nursing homes.

A public hearing of the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday in Madison. On the agenda are a report from RCSO Sgt. Michael Luell, who led the investigation, and another report titled "Gableman Report" with the description "Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gabelman’s (sic) investigation into the November 2020 election."

Sheriff Christopher Schmaling has called for five of Wisconsin's six elections commissioners, including two Republicans and three Democrats, to be criminally charged for their votes to waive laws that require Special Voting Deputies execute the vote in nursing homes. The WEC and Attorney General Josh Kaul have responded by saying Schmaling's and Luell's conclusions of illegality are inaccurate.

Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson has yet to publicly comment on the referral for charges and has not filed charges.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who ordered the Gableman-led investigation, has said he was hoping Gableman's investigation of the 2020 election would be complete by the end of 2021. His office did not reply immediately to a request for comment on if the investigation is complete.

The Journal Times has reached out to the chair of the committee, state Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, for comment.

Brandtjen has attempted to issue subpoenas for election information from several Democratic-leaning communities, including Racine, but those subpoenas have not been officially issued. She does not have the power to issue subpoenas and Vos refused to sign her subpoenas, although Vos did approve subpoenas on behalf of Gableman.

Several of Gableman's subpoenas, including those issued to the City of Racine, were revoked after being issued and after Kaul questioned their constitutionality for being overly broad and unspecific.

Kaul's questioning followed criticism of Gableman after the state high-court justice said he did not "have a comprehensive understanding or even any understanding of how elections work" as his investigation was ongoing.

Soon after the 2020 election was called in favor of Joe Biden, Gableman stated, inaccurately, at a pro-Donald Trump rally that the election was stolen from Trump.

Brandtjen, likewise, has supported baseless claims the election was stolen.

Luell and Schmaling did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

