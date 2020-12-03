Racine couple's famous 'Smiley' garage masks up for COVID-19 fight

Smiley has received kudos for stepping out in COVID-fighting style.

“It’s gotten a lot of smiles,” Barbara said. “A lot of people are saying it’s a real positive thing. One person said that they wished all the garages had smiley faces with masks on all the garages to encourage people to wear them.”

The mask on Smiley, Barbara said, is an extension of her embrace of mask-wearing.

“I know that there are some people that resist wearing them,” she said. “I wear my mask because I want people to feel safe around me, but, you know, it goes both ways. If both of us are wearing masks, it’s a lot healthier.”

Although Smiley’s namesake smile has been covered, Barbara says the smile shows through, albeit now shining through Smiley’s wide, bright eyes.

“I wanted to inspire everybody to smile,” McNulty said of the original inspiration for Smiley. “I was having a rough time and I needed some inspiration to be happy. Even though things get rough, you’ve gotta smile ... no matter how hard it gets.