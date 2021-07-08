Racine creates its own 'Deer District' to celebrate the Bucks in NBA Finals

RACINE — The Milwaukee Bucks may be playing indoors in the NBA Finals in Arizona tonight against the Phoenix Suns, but residents in the Racine County area can watch the game outdoors on Monument Square tonight and throughout the series.
In a plan announced Thursday morning by the City of Racine, Monument Square is to become "Deer District Racine" through a series of public-private partnerships between the city, two local bars — Pub on Wisconsin and Littleport Brewing Company — the nonprofit Downtown Racine Corp. and the Milwaukee Bucks. Game 2 is scheduled to tip off at 8 tonight.
The name "Deer District Racine" is in tribute to the Deer District outside Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, where tens of thousands have gathered for home and away games throughout the playoffs.
Pub on Wisconsin will be providing TVs playing the game on Monument Square. Littleport, which opened in April at 214 Third St., will be selling beverages. Lawn games including cornhole/bags will be set up.
“We wanted to create a fun way for City residents to watch the NBA Finals together and celebrate the success of the Milwaukee Bucks," Racine Mayor Cory Mason stated. "I reached out to the Bucks' organization and they thought calling our Monument Square 'Deer District Racine' was a great idea. Pub on Wisconsin was happy to bring out TVs as they did once during the playoffs, and Littleport Brewing Company was excited to partner with us to sell beverages. Many thanks to them and DRC for helping us organize additional seating."
Free public Wi-Fi is available on Monument Square. A release from the city encouraged residents "to grab take-out dinner from one of our great downtown restaurants and bring it to Deer District Racine."
Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director and a Racine County supervisor, added: “We are thrilled the city was able to work with multiple businesses and groups to quickly organize this fun, family friendly event. Monument Square is the perfect location for Deer District Racine."
The Bucks lost to the Suns 118-105 in Game 1 on Tuesday night. Game 3 of the best-of-7 series is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday.