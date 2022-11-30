Racine drug dealer had 5 pounds of marijuana, 2 pounds of Percocet in suitcases, police say

CALEDONIA — An accused Racine drug dealer has been arrested after allegedly being found in possession of more than five pounds of marijuana and two pounds of Percocet.
Kendell Arvern Days, 26, of the 1300 block of S. Memorial Drive, was charged with four felony counts of bail jumping in addition to felony counts of possession with intent to deliver or manufacture between 1,000-2,500 grams of marijuana and possession of narcotic drugs.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 2:37 a.m. on Nov. 22, an officer was sent to the parking lot of the 4000 block of North Main Street for a parking complaint. A red Chrysler was parked in an assigned parking spot that did not belong to it.
Upon arrival, the officer saw the vehicle and used his flashlight to look inside. There was a person in a blanket asleep in the vehicle. The officer knocked on the glass and the person opened the door. The officer could smell the odor of marijuana from inside the vehicle
The occupant was identified as Days.
The officer conducted a search of the vehicle and found two suitcases in the rear passenger area. One of the suitcases had two large vacuumed sealed bags containing 1,145.34 grams, or 2.5 pounds, of Percocet. The officer felt several anomalies in the suitcase on the opposite side and found 5 large bags containing 2,455 grams, or 5.4 pounds, of marijuana.
Days was given a $50,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on Dec. 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Jada Cyrille-Nicole Kinzer
Jada Cyrille-Nicole Kinzer, Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (2nd offense), hit and run (attended vehicle), operate motor vehicle while revoked, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), resisting an officer, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jacob J. Bahling
Jacob J. Bahling, 800 block of College Avenue, Racine, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Edward L. Body
Edward L. Body, 1800 block of Mead Street, Racine, stalking (felony domestic abuse repeater), obstructing an officer.
Anthony T. Davis
Anthony T. Davis, Oak Creek, Wisconsin, possession of THC.
Tiquan C. Dunlap
Tiquan C. Dunlap, 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, delivery of schedule I or II narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), maintaining a drug trafficking place, delivery of schedule I or II narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school).
Angela Gasca
Angela Gasca, 2000 block of Racine Street, Racine, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Alexander E. Kritch
Alexander E. Kritch, Franksville, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Theodore A. Kritch
Theodore A. Kritch, Franksville, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), second degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon).
Matthew R. Langdon
Matthew R. Langdon, 500 block of North Pine Street, Burlington, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Giovanni Morrow
Giovanni Morrow, 4000 block of Ohio Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), obstructing an officer, possession of THC.
Justin L. Pulliam
Justin L. Pulliam, 1200 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Julia L. Sollazo
Julia L. Sollazo, Mequon, Wisconsin, possession of THC, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brenden C. Thierry
Brenden C. Thierry, 800 block of Arthur Avenue, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance.
Samir A. Hachemi
Samir A. Hachemi, 6500 block of North Tichigan Road, Waterford, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jamielee W. Kennedy
Jamielee W. Kennedy, 6100 block of Hwy 31, Caledonia, substantial battery (use of a dangerous weapon), first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Buddy E. Larson
Buddy E. Larson, 15900 block of Durand Avenue, Union Grove, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Santiago A. Marroquin
Santiago A. Marroquin, 2700 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of an elder person (intentionally cause bodily harm, domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Kendell Arvern Days
Kendell Arvern Days, 1300 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC (between 1,000-2,500 grams), possession with intent to deliver narcotics, felony bail jumping.