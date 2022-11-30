 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racine drug dealer had 5 pounds of marijuana, 2 pounds of Percocet in suitcases, police say

CALEDONIA — An accused Racine drug dealer has been arrested after allegedly being found in possession of more than five pounds of marijuana and two pounds of Percocet.

Kendell Days

Days

Kendell Arvern Days, 26, of the 1300 block of S. Memorial Drive, was charged with four felony counts of bail jumping in addition to felony counts of possession with intent to deliver or manufacture between 1,000-2,500 grams of marijuana and possession of narcotic drugs.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 2:37 a.m. on Nov. 22, an officer was sent to the parking lot of the 4000 block of North Main Street for a parking complaint. A red Chrysler was parked in an assigned parking spot that did not belong to it.

Upon arrival, the officer saw the vehicle and used his flashlight to look inside. There was a person in a blanket asleep in the vehicle. The officer knocked on the glass and the person opened the door. The officer could smell the odor of marijuana from inside the vehicle

The occupant was identified as Days.

The officer conducted a search of the vehicle and found two suitcases in the rear passenger area. One of the suitcases had two large vacuumed sealed bags containing 1,145.34 grams, or 2.5 pounds, of Percocet. The officer felt several anomalies in the suitcase on the opposite side and found 5 large bags containing 2,455 grams, or 5.4 pounds, of marijuana.

Days was given a $50,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on Dec. 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

