Racine group home worker accused of sexually assaulting a resident

RACINE — An employee at Good Life at Home, 2424 Loraine Ave., has been accused of sexually assaulting a resident.

Donny Lee Jones, 65, of the 400 block of Parkview Drive, was charged with a felony count of second degree sexual assault.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 12:17 a.m. on Jan. 12, 2021, an investigator was sent to Good Life at Home for a sexual assault.

Upon arrival, the investigator spoke to a woman who was a resident at the group home. She said that she arrived back at the group home late on Jan. 11 and began talking to an employee, identified as Jones. He then started making sexual advances towards her.

He then followed her back to her room and sexually assaulted her. She was able to break away and go outside to call the police.

Jones denied all allegations and said the only physical contact was a hug he gave her when she was placed into the group home. He then gave a DNA sample and said “there would be no way his DNA would be found on any of the swabs,” taken from the resident.

On Nov. 29, the State Crime Lab released a report which indicated that the swabs contained DNA from Jones. It was also learned that Jones faced similar allegations in 2020 at another group home in Mount Pleasant.

Jones was given a $20,000 signature bond and a $750 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0