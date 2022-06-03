Racine gun violence leads to 11 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew for juveniles
Multiple people are reported to have been shot during the funeral at Graceland Cemetery for Da’Shontay “Day Day” King who died Friday May 20 after being shot by a Racine police officer following a foot chase after an attempted traffic stop. Mark Hertzberg - Special to The Journal Times
Mark Hertzberg
Law enforcement officers and onlookers fill the street outside Graceland Cemetery in Racine, Wisc., after multiple people were shot during a burial in the city located 30 miles south of Milwaukee on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Ascension All Saints Hospital, which is next to the cemetery, said it is treating an undisclosed number of victims from the shooting..
Alex Rodriguez - member image share, The Journal Times
Officers investigate after shots were fired in or near Graceland Cemetery in Racine, Wis., on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Officials say there were multiple victims in the shooting at the cemetery located 30 miles south of Milwaukee. Witnesses said they heard up to 20 to 30 shots. It was not immediately known if there were any fatalities, or if any suspects were in custody.
Alex Rodriguez - member image share, The Journal Times
RACINE — In response to rising gun violence in Racine, anyone under age 18 cannot be out on the city's streets from 11 p.m.-6 a.m. through the weekend, Mayor Cory Mason after two people were shot at a funeral at Graceland Cemetery Thursday afternoon.
In a statement, Mason said: "Today's heinous shooting at a cemetery while a family was already mourning the loss of a loved one is a new low for these perpetrators of violence in our community. The violence has got to stop! Revenge is not the answer. Ending gun violence is the top priority of the police department and my administration.
"I have spoken to the Governor and Attorney General to request more resources to support violence prevention.
"I am instructing the police department to actively enforce our juvenile curfew ordinance through the weekend. Anyone under 18 must be home by 11 p.m.
"This violence must end. If you have any information about the horrific events of the today, I urge you to contact the Racine Police Department immediately."
Following the shooting of 17 people after a Milwaukee Bucks game May 13, Milwaukee announced it would be enforcing its own juvenile curfew ordinance, similarly aiming to crack down on gun violence.
Assistant Police Chief Alex Ramirez said May 26 that non-fatal shootings in Racine in 2022 are up 90% compared to the same time last year and reports of shots fired are up 42%.
In a tweet Thursday evening, Gov. Tony Evers reacted to the cemetery shooting. He said: "We’ve been monitoring the shooting earlier today in Racine and have been in contact with our local partners to offer support. As we await additional information, we are praying all involved survive and recover.
"Gun violence has to stop."
Added Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is running as a Democrat for Ron Johnson's U.S. Senate seat, in a tweet: "I’m heartbroken to hear about the shooting in Racine. My thoughts are with the victims, their families, and first responders.
"We’re exhausted from receiving news like this again and again. All of this loss, this pain…and for what? People are suffering. We need action."
Members of a group who gathered at the hospital afterward told journalists that the shooting occurred during the burial of Da’Shontay “Day Day” King, who died May 20 after he fled a Racine Police officer and was shot.
