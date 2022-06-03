Racine gun violence leads to 11 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew for juveniles

Curfew law

Racine's already on the books juvenile curfew ordinance is as follows:

"A minor under the age of 18 years shall not be present either on foot or in a vehicle upon the streets, alleys, sidewalks, parks, playgrounds, public grounds, vacant lots or other unsupervised places in the city between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. This section does not apply to a minor accompanied by his parent, guardian or other adult person having legal custody or control of the minor, or where the minor is upon an emergency errand or legitimate business directed by his parent, guardian or other adult person having legal custody or control of the minor, or where the minor is pursuing the duties of his employment. The common council may by resolution change such hours for adult supervised events, if such change is not inconsistent with public safety and welfare."

Additionally:

"A parent, guardian or other adult person having legal custody or control of any person under the age of 18 years shall not allow or permit such minor to violate this article."

The penalties are as follows: