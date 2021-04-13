Racine man charged with shooting ex's new boyfriend in groin agrees to plea deal dropping attempted homicide charge

Martin reportedly told his ex that he was coming over, so the child’s mother called a friend because she said she was afraid of what Martin would do. She said Martin is known to try to start fights and that “he is often armed with a firearm because he doesn’t fight fair.”

A short time later, Martin called the woman back and told her to come outside. She handed the phone to her boyfriend, who Martin also told to come outside.

According to the complaint, Martin did not come alone. He came with four people — including his mother, April Martin, then 52 years old.

According to the statements of multiple witnesses, April Martin said “you hit my grandson” and proceeded to attack the victim.

The victim backed away and reportedly said, “I’m not that kind of person. I don’t hit females.” He also reportedly said to Martin: “Come get your mom.”

Reportedly, Martin moved his mother aside and shot the victim in the groin, an account reportedly verified by witnesses.

The victim tried to run away. Martin reportedly shot at him two more times before attempting to shoot a witness who came to the meeting with Martin’s ex and her new boyfriend.