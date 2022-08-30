Racine man didn't want brother with autism who stabbed him to be charged, but he was

CALEDONIA — A Racine man has been charged in the Friday stabbing outside of the Douglas Avenue Culver's.

Austin J. Fugarino, 24, of the 3700 block of 10th Ave., was charged with a felony count of substantial battery and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 6:17 p.m. on Friday, officers were sent to the Culver's at 4542 Douglas Ave. for a stabbing.

Upon arrival, an officer located the suspect vehicle in the parking lot and spoke with a man who said his brother, Fugarino, was inside the car. Officers reported it was learned that Fugarino, who has a developmental disorder, stabbed his brother in the face with a car key.

An initial report shared on Facebook stated the stabbing was committed with an ice pick, which was inaccurate.

An officer went to speak to Fugarino and saw he had his hands out of the door and was unarmed. He stepped out of the car and was crying and hysterical. He had blood on his hands and clothing, and there was a large amount of blood in the car.

The officer spoke on the phone with Fugarino's father and learned he is autistic and had numerous violent outbursts. On the front passenger floorboard was a bloody key. Fugarino said "That's what I used."

Fugarino told the officer that his brother was "pissing him off" because he wanted Fugarino to spend more time with their family. They began to argue and his brother was trying to force him out of the car. That's when Fugarino punched him in the face with a key.

Officers responded to the hospital to speak with Fugarino's brother, who required six stiches for the injury. He said Fugarino has a severe undiagnosed autism and the family has been trying for years to get him the mental health help he needs. Fugarino was having an episode so he took him to Culver's for custard.

The two lightly argued about their father, but then Fugarino began to mess with the gear shift. The brother pulled the car into the parking lot and the two began to argue. Fugarino then balled up his fist and threw a punch at him. He then tried to push Fugarino toward the door, but then Fugarino grabbed some keys and punched him with them, striking him in his right eye.

He told officers he was "adamant" about not pursuing charges against Fugarino.

Fugarino was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A competency hearing is on Oct. 3 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.