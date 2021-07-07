Racine man fighting for his life after falling 35 feet while volunteering at Camp Anokijig

The family has provided updates and journal entries on Steve’s medical care and recovery process through CaringBridge.org, an online platform that allows people to communicate the details of a loved one’s medical status and care.

“Steve has a DAI-Diffuse Axonal Injury — which comes from having a severe head trauma. In his case this caused multiple mini hemorrhaging throughout his brain,” Susan Leger, Steve’s wife, wrote in a June 28 journal entry. “What that means, the individual cells in these areas have sheared (been cut off from each other) — they cannot communicate with each other. They do not repair themselves nor is there any treatment.”

Zach and the rest of the family have remained positive for Steve’s recovery time and have been thankful for the support they’ve received from others these past three weeks.

“Our family and friends have been so supportive. They’re always there for us and doing whatever they can to be there for everybody else,” said Zach. “The medical team that we’ve been talking to, the nurses and doctors, have all been great and very helpful at exposing things. I’m thankful for them.”