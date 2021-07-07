Racine man fighting for his life after falling 35 feet while volunteering at Camp Anokijig

Steve Leger gives all his energy to his family, friends and community. From volunteering as an assistant Boy Scouts leader for 15 years, to working as a firefighter-paramedic for nearly 30 years, Leger was born to take care of others.
“My dad is one of the most giving persons I’ve met, with his time, his money and his love and support,” said 21-year-old Zach Leger, one of Steve’s sons.
Unfortunately, while volunteering his time, Steve was seriously injured when the boom lift he was using while repairing a flagpole fell 35 feet.
Since the June 15 accident at Camp Anokijig in Sheboygan County, Steve has been recovering from his injuries in the trauma intensive care unit at Theda Clark Medical Center in Neenah.
Steve, a Racine native, has been volunteering at Camp Anokijig for roughly 40 years, visiting the campsite every summer for two weeks at a time and checking in throughout the year on the weekends.
Most visits, Steve serves as a camp nurse and assists in providing on-site care for staff and camp members. However, this time around, Leger started working on maintenance repairs around the campsite. On June 15, Steve was strapped into the basket of a SkyTrak telehandler lift, where he was fixing the pulley system at the top of the campsite’s flagpole.
In a matter of seconds, the lift tipped over. Steve took a 35-foot fall to the ground. Staff provided on-site care until Flight For Life, an emergency helicopter service for medical emergencies, arrived and transported him to Theda Clark hospital.
At this time, there is no indication as to what led the lift to collapse.
Steve has been unresponsive and remains on and off a ventilator since the accident. He suffered multiple injuries, including fractures in both arms, small fractures in his lower back and, most notably, internal head injuries and multiple fevers.
“His external wounds from his fall are all healing,” said Zach. “He’s improving, but it’s all baby steps.”
The family has provided updates and journal entries on Steve’s medical care and recovery process through CaringBridge.org, an online platform that allows people to communicate the details of a loved one’s medical status and care.
“Steve has a DAI-Diffuse Axonal Injury — which comes from having a severe head trauma. In his case this caused multiple mini hemorrhaging throughout his brain,” Susan Leger, Steve’s wife, wrote in a June 28 journal entry. “What that means, the individual cells in these areas have sheared (been cut off from each other) — they cannot communicate with each other. They do not repair themselves nor is there any treatment.”
Zach and the rest of the family have remained positive for Steve’s recovery time and have been thankful for the support they’ve received from others these past three weeks.
“Our family and friends have been so supportive. They’re always there for us and doing whatever they can to be there for everybody else,” said Zach. “The medical team that we’ve been talking to, the nurses and doctors, have all been great and very helpful at exposing things. I’m thankful for them.”