Racine man gets 10 years in prison for shooting man despite plea for leniency from victim's family

When the mother returned to the residence later that day with Hale, the victim pulled up outside the residence in a vehicle as they were preparing to leave. Hale then went to talk to him, punched the victim and pulled him out of the vehicle.

The mother heard gunshots. Hale then ran back and got into the vehicle with the mother, with a gun in his hand, and told her to drive.

The victim told police that Hale had shot him.

Sentencing hearing

At the sentencing hearing, Hale said he let his emotions get the better of him that day.

“I truly am sorry,” he said. “This was never supposed to happen.”

The child in question was not his biological child. Rather, he was a stepparent who loved the child as though he were his own and wanted to protect him, Hale said.

The victim was not in court, but his sister did make an appearance.

She said the family has forgiven Hale, and they understand people make mistakes. She also said her brother did not want to see anything bad happen to Hale, and that the 10 years in prison was not necessary.

The sentence