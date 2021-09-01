Racine man gets 10 years in prison for shooting man despite plea for leniency from victim's family

RACINE — Despite a plea from the victim’s family for mercy, a man who shot another in the chest was sentenced to all the time in prison the Racine County District Attorney's Office requested.
Judge Timothy Boyle did not reduce the prison sentence, but he did reduce the supervised release period from the eight years requested by the DA’s Office to six years.
Malik Hale, 24, was sentenced on Friday to 10 years in prison followed by six years of extended release.
He pleaded guilty June 22 for the felony of first-degree reckless injury with use of a dangerous weapon. An additional charge of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony was dismissed but read into the record as part of a negotiated settlement with the state.
Case history
The April 2020 confrontation between Hale and the victim allegedly occurred because Hale believed the victim caused injuries to a 2-year-old child, according to a criminal complaint.
Hale went to the victim’s residence with the mother of the injured child to confront the victim about what had happened to the 2-year-old earlier that day.
The mother had left the child to play with a relative and when, she picked the child up, she saw that there was a bite mark and a scratch on him. A relative told the mother that the victim had allegedly hit her child.
When the mother returned to the residence later that day with Hale, the victim pulled up outside the residence in a vehicle as they were preparing to leave. Hale then went to talk to him, punched the victim and pulled him out of the vehicle.
The mother heard gunshots. Hale then ran back and got into the vehicle with the mother, with a gun in his hand, and told her to drive.
The victim told police that Hale had shot him.
Sentencing hearing
At the sentencing hearing, Hale said he let his emotions get the better of him that day.
“I truly am sorry,” he said. “This was never supposed to happen.”
The child in question was not his biological child. Rather, he was a stepparent who loved the child as though he were his own and wanted to protect him, Hale said.
The victim was not in court, but his sister did make an appearance.
She said the family has forgiven Hale, and they understand people make mistakes. She also said her brother did not want to see anything bad happen to Hale, and that the 10 years in prison was not necessary.
The sentence
Antoinette Rich, assistant district attorney, described the defendant as a bully and said he has gang affiliations.
While the state agreed to reduced charges as part of the negotiated settlement, Rich did not want see a reduced sentence.
“I think he should do every day of that 10 years,” she said.
Boyle said this was not the only case before him in which someone shot someone else because of their alleged treatment of a child.
The judge said he could understand forgiving someone, but it “was hard for the court to grasp” that people “are OK with being shot...
“It’s a sad testament to where we are as a society," he added. "It’s almost like the wild west.”