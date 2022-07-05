Racine man gets 19 years prison for sexual assaults of 13-year-old girl he met via social media

RACINE — A man who used social media to contact a 13-year-old girl, who was then raped multiple times over multiple dates, will serve a substantial prison sentence following a hearing in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday.

Miguel A. Joubert Vazquez, 28, will serve 19 years in prison for seven counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child, two counts of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, one count of strangulation/suffocation, child abuse/intentionally causing harm, and three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

The defendant was found guilty by a jury on April 29 of all but one charge, which was using a computer to facilitate a sex crime.

The defendant has 418 days credit for time served.

Attorney Annette E. Rauch, attorney for the defendant, said in court the defendant would not make a statement because he intended to appeal the case.

She pointed out the defendant believed the relationship was consensual and noted he received text messages from the girl supported the claim. The girl left her residence voluntarily, Rauch noted, and sent messages to the defendant telling him she missed him.

He believed they were in a relationship; albeit, a short one.

However, as the Racine County DA’s Office noted, the accuser was just 13-years-old, too young for a consenting, sexual relationship.

Case history

The defendant reportedly began contacting the 13-year-old girl on social media in October 2019.

Vazquez reportedly picked her up, drove to a parking lot and raped her. There was a second encounter in November.

When she learned the defendant was 25 and not 19 years old, as he claimed, the girl confronted Vazquez about his age. He allegedly responded by demanding she perform oral sex. She refused and he choked her; afterward, Vazquez told the girl she “needed to start acting right,” according to the complaint.

When Vazquez dropped the girl off at her apartment, she was locked out. She got back in Vazquez’s car. He drove her to a place near St. Patrick Street where she was sexually assaulted again.

Another time, Vazquez drove the girl to another Mount Pleasant parking lot where she was sexually assaulted again. The fourth and final time, he allegedly grabbed her head and forced her to perform a sexual act.

The girl walked into the Racine Police Department in November 2019 and reported the sexual assaults.