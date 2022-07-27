Racine man spent 19 months in jail for shooting victim says he didn't commit. Now he's going home

RACINE — A young man has spent 19 months locked up for a shooting the victim says he didn’t commit. Now, he may be finally going home.

Kenneth Booker Jr., 22, has pleaded not guilty to attempted homicide in a shooting that occurred on Dec. 21, 2020, near the intersection of Albert Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Booker was scheduled for a jury trial on Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court. Instead, Laura Walker, the defendant’s attorney, successfully argued for his release on a signature bond.

Booker will be placed on house arrest with GPS monitoring with an ankle bracelet. Previously, Booker had a cash bond of $150,000.

With information provided by the witness, investigators initially believed Booker and his mother committed the crime while driving her car, which was seized and has not been given back. However, she had a solid alibi for the night of the shooting.

Booker’s mom was in the courtroom Tuesday to hear the news her son was coming home.

“It’s been hard,” she said. “He always told me, ‘I didn’t do it, Mom.’”

Case history

A witness to the shooting told investigators that he was one of three people in a vehicle that stopped at the intersection of Albert Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The witness said the victim got out of the vehicle and had a confrontation with someone in a Mercury Grand Marquis sedan, according to the criminal complaint.

Allegedly, the person in the Grand Marquis, who the witness called “Little Ken,” shot the victim 6-8 times with a handgun.

The victim got back into the car with a head wound, but ultimately survived the shooting.

The witness reportedly identified Booker from a photo lineup.

A search warrant served at Booker’s residence led to the recovery of a .22 caliber revolver, a .38 special and ammunition.

Alibi

It is not clear when investigators learned Booker and his mom had an alibi for the time of the shooting, but Walker said she thinks it may have been in February that the Racine County District Attorney’s Office learned it did not have probable cause to move forward with the case.

Booker has remained in jail since.

Dirk Jensen, deputy district attorney, was recently assigned the case; it previously had been assigned to ADA Diane Donohoo. Jensen said in court on Tuesday there were “no explanations” for the failure to fully vet the witnesses.

According to Walker, the victim has been calling her office, telling her that Booker is not the shooter.

“Dirk Jensen will do the right thing,” Walker said, implying charges are likely to be dropped.

Walker noted how young the defendant was to have spent so much time in jail.