Racine man, woman charged after 50+ pounds of drugs found in home, police say

An agent who spoke to Luna reported that Luna claimed Hansen had “nothing to do with it” and it was all him. He said he flew to California a month ago and that’s when he picked up the items. He said he only sells to a few people.

However, Hansen allegedly said that the package they received was the first one but they were expecting another. She said she went to California with Luna but didn’t know where he got the marijuana from. She said Luna bought both of the boxes of marijuana and that he sells it, and she feels uncomfortable when people come to the house to buy from him.

Luna, of the 2300 block of Layard Avenue, was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC (more than 10,000 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place and neglecting a child where specified harm did not occur and child is under 6 years of age, and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.

Hansen was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC of more than 10,000 grams, maintaining a drug trafficking place, and neglecting a child where specified harm did not occur and the child is under 6.

The estimated street value of these confiscated drugs is about $40,000, according to the Sheriff’s Office.