Racine narrowly approves a new mask mandate

RACINE — The city council passed a mask ordinance on a split vote of the members late Tuesday, effective immediately.
The rules
The mask ordinance is similar to the one that was allowed to expire in June.
What counts as a face covering remains the same and includes medical masks and multilayer cloth masks, provided that they are worn such that they securely cover the person’s nose and mouth.
Face coverings do not include single-layer cloth garments such as bandanas, scarves or gaiters.
Face masks must be worn in public spaces, which is any indoor space that is open to the public.
This does not include any private residence, private residential property, or private offices or workspaces that are not open to customers or to public visitors.
Additionally, face coverings must be worn when riding on public transportation or riding in a taxi, private car service or ride-sharing vehicle.
Regarding businesses
The ordinance will apply to all businesses, organizations and nonprofits within the city. It will apply to employees, customers, visitors and members of the public in the following circumstances:
- Employees are working in any space visited by customers or members of the public, regardless of whether customers or members of the public are present at the time.
- Employees who are working in any space where food is prepared or packaged for sale or distribution to others.
- Customers, visitors, members, or members of the public are in a facility managed or operated by the business, organization or entity.
- Employees in any room or enclosed area where there are other people, except for members of the same family or household.
The ordinance comes with a number of exemptions: children 4 and younger, for those with certain medical conditions outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention such as those with upper respiratory illnesses, etc. Exemptions also included those eating in a restaurant or school cafeteria.
As with the former mask ordinance, people and businesses can be fined for failure to abide by the ordinance.
The ordinance could be repealed when the city goes three consecutive weeks with a moderate or lower level of transmission.
Vote
The council voted 8-6 to require masks be worn indoors in public spaces.
Voting in opposition were: Jeff Coe, Edwin Santiago, Melissa Kaprelian, Jeffrey Peterson, Maurice Horton and Henry Perez.
There is one vacant seat due to the resignation of Trevor Jung, who is now the city's transit manager.
The ordinance was sponsored by Mayor Cory Mason along with Aldermen John Tate II, Natalia Taft and Melissa Lemke.
Public health
The City of Racine Public Health Department first proposed the ordinance last week.
During Tuesday's meeting, Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox shared that rates of COVID in the city were high while vaccination rates have remained low.
According to local data, the COVID-19 case rate in the jurisdiction of the City of Racine Public Health Department (which also includes the villages of North Bay and Elmwood Park) is 265 active cases per 100,000 residents; that's considerably higher than the case rate in the rest of the county, which is 180 per 100,000.
Likewise, while 51.4% of Wisconsin residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, 47.7% of Racine County residents and 41.1% of City of Racine residents have been fully vaccinated, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
“The City of Racine has been identified as an area of high transmission,” Bowersox said.
As a result, Bowersox argued that it is necessary for additional measures to be taken to protect the health of the public.
She added the CDC recommended face masks should be worn in indoor spaces open to the public in those places of the country where case rates of COVID remained high — regardless of the individual's vaccination status.
Just this week, the city saw its 10,000th diagnosis of COVID since the start of the pandemic.
Cody Pearce, the city's epidemiologist, said there were 206 new cases in just the past week, with more than 20% of those diagnosed in August being 18 years old or younger.
Alderman John Tate II, president of the city council, argued now was the time for intervention, rather than doing nothing until the problem became more severe.
Despite COVID-19 case rates being either "high" or "very high" in every county in Wisconsin, masks are rarely mandated right now. Dane County, which includes Madison, has been requiring masks inside most public buildings since mid-August. Racine Unified is the only school district in Racine County mandating masks. Since early August, state employees in state buildings are required to be masked.
Debating the issue
The primary reason given for those who were opposed to the ordinance was the potential harm to businesses.
Almost every alderman said they had heard from business owners expressing concern.
Peterson said that while he personally wears a mask and considers it no big deal, the reality is people who refuse to wear a mask will go the very short distance into other parts of Racine County where they don’t have to wear a mask to spend money.
Alderman Jason Meekma argued passionately for people to continue to support city businesses rather than take their frustration with the mask ordinance out on small businesses.
Reporting from Adam Rogan of The Journal Times contributed to this article.