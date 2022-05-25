Racine police identify officer, suspect he fatally shot

RACINE — The investigation into the fatal shooting of a suspect who was reported as fleeing from police and possessing a gun in Racine Friday is continuing, with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation taking the lead in the investigation as required by state law.
In its first public statement since the day of the shooting, the Racine Police Department Tuesday afternoon confirmed both the name of the officer and the deceased.
According to official reports, Brenner attempted a traffic stop of a vehicle being driven by King near the intersection of 12th Street and Schiller Street at 1:01 p.m. Friday, May 20. A “brief” vehicular pursuit ensued, according to the DCI. Then, King fled on foot, ignoring Brenner's “commands to stop and drop to the ground,” Police Chief Maurice Robinson said Friday.
An initial report from DCI stated: “Following a foot chase, the subject was seen with a handgun.”
No details about how the handgun was seen have been released, including if it was being held in the subject’s hands or carried in some other fashion. Without giving specifics, Robinson said Friday that King “took an action” that led to the officer firing his gun.
King was pronounced dead at Ascension All Saints Hospital soon after.
There is body camera footage of the shooting, according to DCI and the RPD.
According to Tuesday's release: "DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Racine County District Attorney when the investigation concludes."
Brenner remains on administrative leave, police said.
According to the release, working with DCI in the investigation are the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol, Milwaukee Police Department, Mount Pleasant Police Department, Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Milwaukee County Medical Examiner, Racine County Medical Examiner and DOJ’s Office of Crime Victim Services.
16 photos from situation in the Midtown neighborhood on Racine's south side Friday afternoon
A disorderly conduct conviction can't disqualify someone from obtaining a permit to carry a concealed weapon in Wisconsin, the state Supreme Court ruled Friday in a unanimous decision that could dramatically broaden who can carry hidden firearms, knives and stun guns.
Six people were hurt, including three firefighters, in an explosion and fire that rocked a Wisconsin marine construction company Thursday with a blast so thunderous it shook a nearby elementary school.
While the statement from nearly a dozen sheriffs doesn't cite examples, they accuse Jarchow of promoting misinformation and false attacks that they called "unparalleled in recent memory of political campaigns in the state."
Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn's frustrations with Michael Gableman continue to mount over the former state Supreme Court Justice's refusal to provide public records related to the GOP-ordered review into Wisconsin's 2020 election.
Bishop Donald Hying called Cordileone’s decision “prudent” and said by taking public positions in support of legal abortion, Pelosi is “choosing to separate herself from full communion with the Catholic Church.”