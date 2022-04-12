Racine Unified cheers unanimous Wisconsin Supreme Court decision to let $1B referendum stand

MADISON — The ballots cast in the Racine Unified School District's $1 billion 30-year referendum, which passed by five votes in 2020 following a recount, will not be reviewed by an outside group, the Wisconsin Supreme Court unanimously ruled Tuesday.

This decision will likely allow RUSD to finally move ahead with projects put on hold while the fate of the referendum was in the hands of the courts.

With the Supreme Court ruling, it has also been affirmed that just any member of the public does not have the right to review ballots in a recount.

The group that brought the lawsuit alleged that votes were not counted properly either the first time (which found the referendum passed 16,748 votes to 16,743) or during a recount in Festival Hall (which found the referendum passed 16,715 votes to 16,710.)

Those seeking another recount — led by James Sewell of Racine, the late George Meyers, and former city aldermanic candidate Dennis Montey, with support from the local group H.O.T. (Honest, Open, Transparent) Government — had argued that fraud was committed by the Board of Canvassers, but had no evidence to back up the claim. There’s been no evidence of ballot tampering or anything of the sort present.

“Sewell does not identify in his petition for review or brief precisely how the Board of Canvassers failed to follow its statutory duty in conducting the recount, he nevertheless claims error,” wrote Justice Patience Roggensack, a conservative, in delivering the unanimous decision. “All of the ballots were reviewed and recounted by hand in open sessions of the Board of Canvassers. Accommodations, including the use of large projection screens and moveable carts to transport ballots so that closer inspections could be made of requested ballots, were provided to participants in the recount.”

Among the reasons the case was taken on by the Supreme Court was that it raised a novel argument about how recounts are to be conducted. According to state statute 7.54, “In all contested election cases, the contesting parties have the right to have the ballots opened and to have all errors of the inspectors, either in counting or refusing to count any ballot, corrected by the board of canvassers or court deciding the contest. The ballots and related materials may be opened only in open session of the board of canvassers or in open court and in the presence of the official having custody of them.”

Those seeking another recount argued that, since they demanded a recount in open court, one must be carried out in addition to the one carried out by the Board of Canvassers. The Supreme Court and attorneys representing RUSD disagreed. They said that since one or the other type of recount was carried out, the statute was followed.

The Supreme Court also ruled that the challenge was “improperly raised” since the allegations of errors were related to the Board of Canvassers that carried out the recount, but allegations of errors were not directly raised regarding the original count itself, which also found that the referendum had passed.

“Today is a great day for Racine Unified students and for our entire community. We are eager to get to work creating excellent learning environments for our students!” RUSD spokesperson Stacy Tapp said in an email. “We will immediately begin reviewing our long-range facilities master plan and updating timelines and budgets. Much has changed in two years.”

Among the edits to the district’s future plans that have been instituted since the referendum passed but the challenge forced RUSD to pause have been changes to the order in which outdated schools are being closed.

