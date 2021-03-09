Racine woman accused of driving car into crowd after bar altercation faces 18 criminal charges

RACINE — A Racine woman, accused of driving a car into a crowd while drunk after she was kicked out of a Mount Pleasant bar at about 2 a.m. Sunday, has been charged with 18 criminal offenses.
Andernette Dejavu Ross, 33, of the 900 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, was arrested soon after the car-versus-pedestrian crash was reported. On Monday, she was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court.
She allegedly tried driving into the crowd twice outside of On The Level Lounge, 2139 Racine St., after she was kicked out amid “an altercation.” She missed hitting people the first time, then turned around and hit a man who was yelling at her on the second attempt, police reported.
According to a criminal complaint, “the tire ... got stuck on top of (the man) as Ross continued to push the accelerator. (The man) was then dragged by the vehicle.”
With the car stuck due to the man underneath it, police said that Ross ran from the vehicle. A group of people standing nearby then lifted the car — a Buick Regal, a sedan that weighs more than two tons — and dragged the man out.
When police arrived, they reported that “the male appeared to be badly injured as he had his shirt torn off and had visible injuries consisting of scratches, friction burns, (and) bleeding from mouth and stomach area.” He was eventually airlifted from Ascension All Saints to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.
Police said that people inside the bar told them that Ross had been drinking, and that she also smelled of alcohol after being detained. According to police, she appeared drunk while undergoing field sobriety tests and a preliminary breath test showed a blood alcohol content of 0.185, more than twice the legal limit for driving.
Charges filed Monday were:
- First-degree reckless injury, felony
- Intoxicated use of a vehicle causing great bodily harm, felony
- Hit-and-run causing injury, felony
- Operating while intoxicated causing injury as a first offense, misdemeanor
- Five counts of felony bail jumping
- Nine counts of misdemeanor bail jumping
Ross also is facing open cases for disorderly conduct charges from August 2019, hit-and-run in July 2020, and four counts of both abandonment of a child and neglecting a child filed in November 2020.