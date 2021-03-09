Racine woman accused of driving car into crowd after bar altercation faces 18 criminal charges

RACINE — A Racine woman, accused of driving a car into a crowd while drunk after she was kicked out of a Mount Pleasant bar at about 2 a.m. Sunday, has been charged with 18 criminal offenses.

Andernette Dejavu Ross, 33, of the 900 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, was arrested soon after the car-versus-pedestrian crash was reported. On Monday, she was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court.

She allegedly tried driving into the crowd twice outside of On The Level Lounge, 2139 Racine St., after she was kicked out amid “an altercation.” She missed hitting people the first time, then turned around and hit a man who was yelling at her on the second attempt, police reported.

According to a criminal complaint, “the tire ... got stuck on top of (the man) as Ross continued to push the accelerator. (The man) was then dragged by the vehicle.”

With the car stuck due to the man underneath it, police said that Ross ran from the vehicle. A group of people standing nearby then lifted the car — a Buick Regal, a sedan that weighs more than two tons — and dragged the man out.