Racine woman gets 4 years in prison for stabbing 5 people at party

RACINE — A woman who stabbed five people at a party in March 2021 was sentenced Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court.
Asumandez Soltero, 42, was sentenced to four years in prison followed by four years of extended supervision for two counts of substantial battery with intention to do harm with use of a dangerous weapon.
For two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, she was sentenced to nine months in Racine County Jail with credit for time served.
The defendant pleaded no contest to a reduced number of charges following a negotiated settlement with the state. At sentencing, a no contest plea is treated similarly to a guilty plea.
Case history
The Racine Police Department was dispatched to the 200 block of North Memorial Drive on the report that multiple people had been stabbed and “blood was everywhere.”
A number of people had gone to a man’s apartment “to hang out, drink, play games, and grill.”
Soltero allegedly became jealous and enraged when a man took a phone call during the party, which threw her into a rage; she then grabbed a butcher knife and stabbed multiple people before police arrived.
“Soltero is very easily made jealous or angry,” police reported.
Five people were injured in the incident; though, the people stabbed were not the man Soltero was mad at. Two of those stabbed had to have stitches to close the wounds.
One of the men stabbed, having suffered a deep cut to his right hand palm that was approximately 1½ inches long, received stitches at the hospital. Another person at the party received stitches at the hospital, but police did not say what their injury was.
One woman “was bleeding heavily from the right” leg when officers arrived. Another woman suffered “a small puncture wound on the inside of her right upper arm” from the knife and another person “was stabbed in the right upper arm,” the criminal complaint said.
Soltero was arrested outside the property after police recognized her by her description given in a 911 call.
Photos: Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator after New York stabbing
A person makes a call outside the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, N.Y., Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked and apparently stabbed in the neck Friday by a man who rushed the stage as he was about to give a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Joshua Bessex
Author Salman Rushdie is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, N.Y., about 75 miles (120 km) south of Buffalo. (AP Photo/Joshua Goodman)
Joshua Goodman
FILE - Salman Rushdie attends the 68th National Book Awards Ceremony and Benefit Dinner on Nov. 15, 2017, in New York. Rushdie was attacked while giving a lecture in western New York. An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man storm the stage Friday at the Chautauqua Institution as Rushdie was being introduced. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Evan Agostini
FILE - Author Salman Rushdie appears during the Mississippi Book Festival in Jackson, Miss., on Aug. 18, 2018. Rushdie, whose writing led to death threats, has been attacked on stage at an event in western New York (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Rogelio V. Solis
Blood stains mark a screen as author Salman Rushdie, behind screen, is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, N.Y., about 75 miles (120 km) south of Buffalo. (AP Photo/Joshua Goodman)
Joshua Goodman
In this still image from video, author Salman Rushdie is taken on a stretcher to a helicopter for transport to a hospital after he was attacked during a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, N.Y., Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (AP Photo)
UGC
An officer stands outside a gate of the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, N.Y., Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked and apparently stabbed in the neck Friday by a man who rushed the stage as he was about to give a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Joshua Bessex
An officer stands outside a gate of the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, N.Y., Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked and apparently stabbed in the neck Friday by a man who rushed the stage as he was about to give a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Joshua Bessex
Law enforcement stand watch outside at the Chautauqua Institution after author Salman Rushdie was attacked during a lecture, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Chautauqua, N.Y., about 75 miles (120 km) south of Buffalo. (AP Photo/Joshua Goodman)
Joshua Goodman
An officer with the Chautauqua Sheriff's Department speaks to a person at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, N.Y., Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked and apparently stabbed in the neck Friday by a man who rushed the stage as he was about to give a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Joshua Bessex
ADDS NAME OF DETAINED PERSON Law enforcement officers detain Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, N.J., outside the Chautauqua Institution, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Chautauqua, N.Y.. Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked and apparently stabbed in the neck Friday by Matar who rushed the stage as he was about to give a lecture at the institute in western New York. (Charles Fox via AP)
Charles Fox
ADDS NAME OF DETAINED PERSON This still image from video shows Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, N.J., at left, being escorted from the stage as people tend to author Salman Rushdie, center right, at the Chautauqua Institution, in Chautauqua, N.Y., Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked and apparently stabbed in the neck Friday by Matar who rushed the stage as he was about to give a lecture in western New York. (AP Photo)
UGC
ADDS NAME OF DETAINED PERSON This still image from video shows Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, N.J., at left, being escorted from the stage as people tend to author Salman Rushdie, center right, at the Chautauqua Institution, in Chautauqua, N.Y., Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked and apparently stabbed in the neck Friday by Matar who rushed the stage as he was about to give a lecture in western New York. (AP Photo)
UGC
Local police and FBI block the area around the home of Hadi Matar on Morningside Avenue, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Fairview, N.J. Matar rushed a stage and stabbed Salman Rushdie, whose novel "The Satanic Verses" drew death threats from Iran in the 1980s, as the author was about to give a lecture in western New York earlier today. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
Ted Shaffrey
People gather at an evening vigil pray and observe a moment of silence after an attack on author Salman Rushdie, Friday Aug. 12, 2022, in Chautauqua, N.Y. Rushdie, whose novel "The Satanic Verses" drew death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was stabbed as he was about to give a lecture in western New York earlier today. (AP Photo/Joshua Goodman)
Joshua Goodman
People gather at an evening vigil for author Salman Rushdie after was attacked, Friday Aug. 12, 2022, in Chautauqua, N.Y. Rushdie, whose novel "The Satanic Verses" drew death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was stabbed as he was about to give a lecture in western New York earlier today. (AP Photo/Joshua Goodman)
Joshua Goodman
People scan publications at a news stand in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Salman Rushdie, whose novel “The Satanic Verses” drew death threats from Iran’s leader in the 1980s, was stabbed in the neck and abdomen Friday by a man who rushed the stage as the author was about to give a lecture in western New York. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Vahid Salemi
The front pages of the Aug. 13 edition of the Iranian newspapers, Vatan-e Emrooz, front, with title reading in Farsi: "Knife in the neck of Salman Rushdie," and Hamshahri, rear, with title: "Attack on writer of Satanic Verses," are pictured in Tehran Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Rushdie, whose novel “The Satanic Verses” drew death threats from Iran’s leader in the 1980s, was stabbed in the neck and abdomen Friday by a man who rushed the stage as the author was about to give a lecture in western New York. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Vahid Salemi
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!