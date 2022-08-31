Racine woman gets 4 years in prison for stabbing 5 people at party

RACINE — A woman who stabbed five people at a party in March 2021 was sentenced Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court.

Asumandez Soltero, 42, was sentenced to four years in prison followed by four years of extended supervision for two counts of substantial battery with intention to do harm with use of a dangerous weapon.

For two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, she was sentenced to nine months in Racine County Jail with credit for time served.

The defendant pleaded no contest to a reduced number of charges following a negotiated settlement with the state. At sentencing, a no contest plea is treated similarly to a guilty plea.

Case history

The Racine Police Department was dispatched to the 200 block of North Memorial Drive on the report that multiple people had been stabbed and “blood was everywhere.”

A number of people had gone to a man’s apartment “to hang out, drink, play games, and grill.”

Soltero allegedly became jealous and enraged when a man took a phone call during the party, which threw her into a rage; she then grabbed a butcher knife and stabbed multiple people before police arrived.

“Soltero is very easily made jealous or angry,” police reported.

Five people were injured in the incident; though, the people stabbed were not the man Soltero was mad at. Two of those stabbed had to have stitches to close the wounds.

One of the men stabbed, having suffered a deep cut to his right hand palm that was approximately 1½ inches long, received stitches at the hospital. Another person at the party received stitches at the hospital, but police did not say what their injury was.

One woman “was bleeding heavily from the right” leg when officers arrived. Another woman suffered “a small puncture wound on the inside of her right upper arm” from the knife and another person “was stabbed in the right upper arm,” the criminal complaint said.

Soltero was arrested outside the property after police recognized her by her description given in a 911 call.