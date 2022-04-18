Racism, dead penguins and retaliation: Why the Vilas Zoo in Madison lost its only Black zookeepers

The resignations this year of the only Black zookeepers at Vilas Zoo have led to a review of the workplace environment at various Dane County departments after the departing zookeepers accused management of racism, neglecting animal welfare, unequal discipline and retaliation.

The former zookeepers, a man and a woman, worked at the zoo for five and nearly four years, respectively, and have both gone on to work at other zoos in major U.S. cities.

In written exit interviews, other interviews, documents and emails obtained by the Wisconsin State Journal, the two former zookeepers and other zoo staff describe witnessing animals die because of zoo management decisions; the zoo’s deputy director using a racial epithet about Asians; and unfair treatment and retaliation for voicing their concerns to management. Among the charges of animal neglect, they said, a penguin had been “decapitated” by a raccoon.

In their exit interviews, both zookeepers pointed to the leadership of Beth Petersen, the general curator, and Joseph Darcangelo, the deputy director, as the cause of troubles at the zoo, which is owned by Dane County.

“I foresee management being problematic as long as Beth Petersen and Joseph Darcangelo are in their current roles,” wrote Taylor Woods, one of the zookeepers. “They are more interested in their personal vendettas against certain staff members than they are in increasing animal welfare and developing their staff.”

The other zookeeper, Marley Mann, likened the work environment at the zoo to “a North Korean dictatorship where truth is bestowed from on high, regardless of fact, and dissent is not tolerated.”

Mann, who has worked at the Dallas Zoo since leaving Dane County in January, said in an interview with the State Journal that discipline at the zoo had devolved into a culture of snitching, in which staff in the good graces of management get away with mistakes that could get others punished.

Woods, who left the zoo in February, declined a request for an interview. She now works at the St. Louis Zoo, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Petersen, Darcangelo and zoo director Ronda Schwetz did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

In a statement on behalf of zoo management, Greg Brockmeyer, the director of Dane County’s Department of Administration, said the county encourages all departing employees to give honest feedback about their employment.

“Obviously, there are times when such feedback may include assertions that are either obviously false or turn out to be unfounded after a thorough investigation,” Brockmeyer said. “Nevertheless, the County remains committed to providing employees a voice to express any concerns or suggestions when they decide to depart.”

Union steps in

In March, Erik Anderson, a zookeeper and the head of ASFCME Local No. 65, which represents county workers, voiced concern about Mann’s and Woods’ resignations and complaints of racism to the Office for Equity and Inclusion’s advisory board.

“We have no more Black zookeepers,” Anderson said. “I think that that’s important to address, the lack of people who look similar to visitors, and especially for children, to look up to.”

Anderson has made his own accusations against zoo management of retaliation and harassment over his union activities and reporting racism, according to documents. He declined to speak about conditions at the zoo on the record, citing the zoo’s media policy, which prohibits staff from speaking to reporters without authorization.

The exit interviews and Anderson’s comments have prompted “an ongoing look into the workplace environments across various Dane County Departments jointly conducted by OEI (Office for Equity and Inclusion) & Employee Relations,” Dan Lowndes, Dane County’s risk manager, said in an email.

“It’s not an hour-and-a-half review,” Lowndes added, noting the review was ongoing and involved dozens of face-to-face interviews with employees. “It’s in depth to really figure out what we can do to improve things.”

In the last five years, four complaints have been made to the Office for Equity and Inclusion regarding the zoo, according to copies of the complaints obtained through public records requests. County investigators determined all those complaints were unfounded.

Dying penguins

The Vilas Zoo has long been a beloved fixture of Madison. One of the last free zoos in the United States, the grounds, adjacent to the UW Arboretum, house more than 650 animals, from bison and flamingos to bears, snakes and giraffes.

But Mann and Woods also disclosed a number of actions by zoo management that they said led to the deaths of some animals.

In one instance, Petersen, the general curator, decided to stop trapping raccoons that got onto zoo property and instead put Epsom salts on the ground in an attempt to repel them, according to Woods’ exit interview and an interview with Mann and other zoo staff. The salts did not work as hoped, and a raccoon found its way into the penguin exhibit and decapitated an elderly African penguin named Alice.

Petersen then opted to trap the raccoons, Woods said. But Petersen put the traps on concrete, which caused the raccoons to rip the skin off their fingers and hands as they tried to dig out of the traps. The raccoons were then euthanized since they couldn’t be released into the wild.

Zoo managers made other mistakes that led to the loss of five to six African penguins within the last year, Woods said. One of the penguins died from a fungus infection, and the others died from capture myopathy, an often fatal disease for animals in captivity caused by overexertion and handling.

“Instead of sending them to an institution who has a successful penguin colony, we are providing them with stuffed animals and mirrors to make them think that they are in a larger colony,” Woods wrote. “This is not appropriate ... All of the bird-savvy keepers agree that we should send them out, but the managers have decided to keep them because it is easier.”

Other incidents

In other animal welfare complaints, Woods alleged:

A capybara named Shrek jumped into a drained pool while it was sedated, breaking its legs. The animal was found dead the next morning.

A hornbill was introduced into a meerkat exhibit and was later found dead and partially eaten by the meerkats.

A young seal named Lucille had a common intestinal issue, yet died within a week after Peterson declined to take the animal to the vet.

Two green aracaris, a species of toucan, drowned after being introduced to an exhibit with an aquarium.

“They’ll often come up with an idea that might sound good at a surface level,” Mann said of management, citing the decision to introduce hornbills to the meerkat exhibit since some hornbills forage together with some mongooses.

But meerkats can eat small birds, Mann added.

“We tried to diplomatically provide this info, that ‘Hey, this is probably not going to turn out super well because they might kill each other,’” he said. “They didn’t want to listen to us.”

Curator responds

Jess Thompson, the zoo’s conservation education curator, and veterinarian staff at UW confirmed the incidents involving the penguins, seal, capybara, hornbill and aracaris. Another hornbill has successfully lived alongside the meerkats since being introduced, Thompson said. Dr. Mary Thurber, an expert in zoological medicine who works for the zoo, said the sick seal received daily medical care.

Thompson noted that the zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, a “gold standard” given to fewer than 10% of wildlife exhibitors in the country.

Half of all animals in zoos die before reaching their median life expectancy, according to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, which notes on its website that “it is particularly difficult to place an individual death in the context of what is typical for the species.”

Many animals at the zoo live well beyond their median age, Thompson said, noting that the mother of Lucille the seal, Betty, died at 50 as the oldest seal in captivity.

“It’s (animal welfare) a field that’s evolving and we are really fortunate to have experts both at UW that we work with and the AZA,” Thompson said. “We’re always looking to evolve and update to the best of our knowledge and we’re proud of the longevity of the animals that are here.”

The zoo has not seen any lapses in its accreditation since first receiving it in 1990, nor any animal welfare complaints, save one regarding an elephant 20 years ago that ultimately went to a sanctuary, said Rob Vernon, a spokesperson for the AZA. Vernon did not respond to questions about whether any animal deaths at the zoo have been reported to the association.

Documented complaints

In their exit interviews, both Mann and Woods cited racism and discrimination and the resulting lack of opportunity as reasons for quitting their jobs.

“I have been the victim of many microaggressions and witnessed racism towards my coworkers several times (from the managers),” Woods wrote. “None of those incidents were ever acknowledged by upper management.”

Neither recounted specific incidents in those interviews. However, other documents show Mann and other zoo staff complained to county officials about unequal treatment and that Darcangelo, the zoo’s deputy director, was accused by other zoo staff of referring to a Chinese restaurant in February 2020 as “Ching-a-Ling’s” and said it served “Ching-Chong” food.

Darcangelo made the comment to another zookeeper, according to documents.

That zookeeper, who declined to be named because of the zoo’s media policy, confirmed the incident to the State Journal.

“It’s a toxic waste dump here,” the zookeeper said of the workplace environment. “If you speak up against it, you’re labeled as a bad person (by management).”

After learning about and investigating Darcangelo’s comments at the time, Anderson, the head of the union, reported it to director Schwetz on June 30, 2020, according to emails.

Three days later, Schwetz emailed Anderson, calling his actions “completely inappropriate.” She noted that Anderson was not management and that his “actions will have negative effects on any attempt to appropriately investigate this matter.” Anderson was also ordered to appear for a pre-disciplinary meeting and hand over any information he had regarding complaints about Darcangelo’s comment. Anderson ultimately was not disciplined.

“I would maintain that I do have a right to ask questions and report it,” Anderson said in an interview with the State Journal. “I would assert that that’s my right and duty as an employee group officer.”

In a complaint to the County Board, Local 65 said Schwetz was retaliating against Anderson for reporting racism in the workplace, adding that that the zoo director reprimanded Anderson for reporting “widely known complaints of her fellow supervisor’s racist discriminatory misconduct.”

In a response to the union’s complaint, Amy Utzig, the county’s director of human resources, urged county supervisors to dismiss the complaint and not investigate because Schwetz had already investigated Darcangelo.

Utzig’s letter does not specify what Schwetz’s own investigation found or whether Darcangelo was disciplined. Utzig declined a request for comment, saying the county does not comment on personnel matters.

There was one complaint made directly to zoo management in the last five years, but it was resolved internally, said Lowndes, the county’s risk manager.

There have been no complaints about the zoo made to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development’s Equal Rights Division or the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Lowndes said.

Workplace friction

While working at the zoo, Mann filed a grievance with the county’s administration and a complaint of racism from zoo management to the Office for Equity and Inclusion.

Mann complained he was being discriminated against because of his race, leading to him being disciplined differently from other staff, assigned more work and not being allowed to work with big cats, his main field of interest.

During both probes, Petersen and Darcangelo denied Mann’s complaints to county investigators, according to documents. They said Mann had a history of showing up late for work and had nine disciplinary infractions.

But Mann argues he garnered so many infractions because he was made to work more areas of the zoo than other zookeepers, which made him prone to mistakes.

One of the infractions stemmed from when Mann and the zookeeper who reported Darcangelo’s alleged racist comment were working in the big cat area and accidentally let a lion get too close to a tiger. The other zookeeper is white.

“They punished me and they did not punish him, and their justification for it was all these other infractions that they documented,” Mann said in an interview. The other zookeeper “wanted to take his share of the responsibility, but they wanted to blame me and give him a pass.”

In an interview with the State Journal, the other zookeeper said he was “as much if not more responsible” for the incident.

In performance evaluations, zoo management wrote that Mann “does own up to his actions” and that he had a “positive relationship” with other keepers.

Of the four complaints about the zoo made to the Office for Equity and Inclusion, which included those by Mann, one was made by a female zoo employee in 2018, according to documents obtained through a records request.

The female employee reported that a male co-worker would enter her work area unannounced, making her anxious because she often triggered his anger. In a letter responding to the complaint from the Office for Equity and Inclusion, that female employee was told to “work these issues out with your supervisor.”

“It is important that all Dane County staff work to get along and hopefully the issues in this case can be resolved within your department,” wrote Carrie Braxton, the county’s manager of Equal Employment Opportunity.

Past controversy

The complaints and accusations of zoo staff are the latest controversy to hit the zoo’s top brass in recent years.

In 2021, Schwetz, the zoo’s director, struck a deal with authorities in Seattle to dismiss criminal charges of sexually assaulting a male co-worker during a 2018 business trip in exchange for taking drug and alcohol awareness classes.

Two years prior, the Henry Vilas Zoological Society filed a complaint against Schwetz and her eventual accuser for making sexually explicit and demeaning comments to society staff. The accusations came as the zoo and the society were locked in a public battle over the society’s role in operating concessions and guest services at the zoo.

A county investigation determined there was not enough evidence to prove that Schwetz had used a vulgar term to describe the society’s executive director.

Now in Dallas, Mann describes his new job and relationship with management as a “night-and-day difference” compared to his experience in Madison.

Despite being on the job a couple of months, he’s been moved up to a primary zookeeper position and is finally working in his longtime field of interest: large carnivores like lions, cheetahs and spotted dogs.

“The management here trusts its staff and communicates with them ethically,” Mann said.

As a primary keeper, Mann works in one area during the day, a far cry from his days in Madison, where he was expected to move between and build knowledge of multiple areas.

“It’s a night-and-day difference,” he said.

