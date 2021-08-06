Read the Wisconsin State Journal's original article on Chamberlin Rock (1925)

This story was first published in the Wisconsin State Journal on Oct. 9, 1925

The big boulder on Observatory hill, which is the largest of its kind in the immediate vicinity of Madison, is now out where folks can look at it.

For centuries the huge granite “niggerhead,” partly visible, has been lying there on the hill, just alongside the cinder drive. For three days a crew of men, with horses, steel cables and capstan of 75-tons pulling capacity have been working to bring it to the surface.

It will be placed at the top of the hill, between the observatory and an Indian mound and faced with a bronze tablet which will set forth its history as prepared by President Emeritus E. A. Birge.

The boulder is a significant relic of glacial days. In the opinion of Prof. W.O. Hotschkiss it may have been brought from the middle of Canada during the age of ice and dumped with the rest of the morainal material which forms Observatory hill.

Dr. Birge, however, is not ready to establish it definitely as a deposit from far-off Canada until geologists have examined it carefully following its extraction.